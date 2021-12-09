Axe Valley Runners brave the mud and hills of Somerset race

Nine AVR runners went to Ham Hill in Somerset to tackle the 10.5 mile Full Monty Cute 10 hill race on a blustery but bright Sunday morning.

This event is a tough off-road race organised by Crewkerne running Club in South Somerset. The event take place from Ham Hill Country Park , just off the A303 near the Village of Stoke Sub Hamdon.

The race has developed over the last 30 odd years and is a very tough hilly Race with varied terrain taking in 10 hills over the 10.2 miles. The route is very scenic and can be very muddy under foot. It takes in Ham Hill Monument, St Michaels Town, Parkland and medieval Hill Fort itself.

AVR had some great results, starting with Terry Emmett finishing an amazing 7th overall and 1st Male Vet 40 in 1:16:00. Haydn Boehm also had a superb run, finishing in 1:36:19 with Eleanor Wood close on his heals in 1:36:36 winning 1st Female Vet 55.

Graham Newton came storming in next in 1:38:10, winning 1st Male Vet 60, followed by Sue Hayes and Si Davey running the race together in 1:45:00. Just behind them was Wayne Tooze, happily finishing in 1:46:30.

Jeremy Larcombe finished in 1:50:00 with Dad John completing the AVR troupe in 2:02:00. Many thanks to Crewkerne Running Club for hosting the 22nd Full MontyCute, which is a tough but most enjoyable run.

Kerry Board and Angela Kerr took part in the Devon cross country county championships at the home of Exeter Harriers. The 5K course was all up or down with no flat running at all, it was also very wet under foot.

Many who run cross country regularly took to wearing their spikes for that extra grip. Both ladies ran well and both came first in their respective age categories. Kerry ran 23 mins 50 seconds and Angela 30mins 28seconds.

Congratulations to young AVR Harry McMahon for winning the latest Seaton parkrun in a new PB of 18:57. Joseph Dunnett was 2nd, 19:05 and AVR Simon Dimmock 3rd, 19:14.

Angela (with scarf) and Kerry at Cross Country - Credit: AVR



