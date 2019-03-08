Axe Valley Runners clean up at the 10k Stockland Scamper

AVR members at the Stockland Scamper. Picture AVR Archant

Fifteen AVRs ran the 10k Stockland Scamper on a glorious sunny September morning. Brilliantly organised by Emma Parris, this race takes in some of East Devon's most beautiful, if somewhat lumpy, countryside. AVRs came away with most of the prizes, with Tim Lenton being the first man home in 42:37 and Karen Eyre the first lady in 51:02.

AVR duo Angela Kerr and Lesley Adams at Worcester. Picture AVR

James Glennie (2nd overall) took the M40 prize in 43:29. Kerry Board took the F35 in 54:47 (17th), Rupert Pady M50 in 47:54 (5th), Eleanor Wood F55 in 52:09 (10th) and Ron Seward took the M60 prize with a cracking time of 54:23 (12th). The only prize not won by an AVR was the F45 taken by Dawn Cosh of Square and Compass Trail Runners! A special well done goes to Katharine Moran for running her first ever 10k race, finishing the tough course in a very respectable time of 1:11:11 (35th). Other AVR times and positions were: Lee Moran 44:00, 3rd; Matt Hewer 45:24, 4th; David Cull 48:13, 6th; Richard Jackson 54:11, 11th; Haydn Boehm 54:54, 19th; Richard Matthews 56:30, 23rd and Sarah Herfet 1:02:26, 30th. The club was also well-represented in the 3k Juniors race, with Sam Eyre 3rd, Harry Hodson 6th and Naomi Glennie 28th all putting in great performances. Thanks go to Emma Parris, Garry Perratt and Stockland School PTFA for a wonderful race and after-race cakes.

On a beautiful sunny Sunday in Worcester there was a half marathon, 10k and children's 1k on offer organised very efficiently by Steve Cram's Events of the North. Angela Kerr ran the half marathon finishing an impressive 407th in a field of 1060, and scooping first F60 in 1:54.01. Starting and finishing in the city the half marathon then ventured out into the undulating Worcestershire countryside. Lesley Adams ran the 10k - a flat, picturesque, city centre route along the river and around the cathedral. She finished in 1:00.23, slightly gutted at those 23 seconds!

Chard RRC's Wayne Loveridge won the latest Seaton parkrun in 17:11 with James Glennie 2nd, 18:40 and Paul Andrew 3rd, 18:49. Ellen Keast was the 1st female finisher in 21:26 with Janine Jones of Mablethorpe RC 2nd F in 22:03 and AVR's Chloe Burridge 3rd F, 22:27. Two AVRs Maxine Sweetman and Diana Burn celebrated their 100th parkruns. Bob Carter, Geoff Rugg, Vicki Wraight and Paul Lloyd all achieved PBs.