Axe Valley Runners hosting a Couch to 5k course for complete running beginners

AVR is organising a Couch to 5k course for complete beginner runners aged 18 and over, writes Dave Mutter.

If you are a novice, but would like to work up to being able to run 5k please come and join us.

The course will take place every Monday for 12 weeks, starting on September 2, with the meet time 6.30pm at the Scout Hut in Scalwell Lane, Seaton.

The cost will be £5 per participant.

Please wear suitable footwear and comfortable clothing. Every session will include a warm up and a cool down followed by a series of runs/walks.

Over the 12 weeks the running element will increase gradually.

Our aim will be for all participants to be able to run 5k at a pace suitable for them. If you need more information please contact us via our Facebook page or email carol.austin@axevalleyrunners.org.uk