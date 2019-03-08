Advanced search

Axe Valley Runners hosting a Couch to 5k course for complete running beginners

PUBLISHED: 13:38 15 August 2019

Running

Running

Archant

AVR is organising a Couch to 5k course for complete beginner runners aged 18 and over, writes Dave Mutter.

If you are a novice, but would like to work up to being able to run 5k please come and join us.

The course will take place every Monday for 12 weeks, starting on September 2, with the meet time 6.30pm at the Scout Hut in Scalwell Lane, Seaton.

The cost will be £5 per participant.

Please wear suitable footwear and comfortable clothing. Every session will include a warm up and a cool down followed by a series of runs/walks.

Over the 12 weeks the running element will increase gradually.

Our aim will be for all participants to be able to run 5k at a pace suitable for them. If you need more information please contact us via our Facebook page or email carol.austin@axevalleyrunners.org.uk

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Which bands will the organiser of the Beautiful Days festival be making sure he doesn’t miss?

Skunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom Barnes

Axminster declares a climate emergency

Axminster mayor Anni Young outside The Guildhall where solar panels may be installed to help reduced the town's carbon footprint. Picture: Chris Carson

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Warning over thefts from vehicles in Cranbrook and Rockbeare

