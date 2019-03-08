Axe Valley Runners latest – ‘Best Weston for the Newtons’
PUBLISHED: 08:53 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:53 27 March 2019
Archant
Competing in their third half marathon in six weeks, AVR duo Diane and Graham Newton ran the very first Weston Super Half Marathon in perfect running conditions on Sunday, writes Carol Austin.
This well marshalled route started on Marine Parade before heading out into country lanes overlooking the sea.
It also included two miles of sandy beach and finished at the end of the Grand Pier. Diane, who won her place in the race as a prize for finishing first in her age category at last year’s Great West Run, finished in 2:23:07, her best time this year. Graham also had his fastest run this year, finishing in 1:41:22.