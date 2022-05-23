Axe Valley Runners shine in the Uplowman 10k

Tim Sibley (right) and Jeremy (middle) (and friend Hannah) on top of Dunkery Beacon - Credit: AVR

The Uplowman 10k organised by Tiverton Harriers is an undulating mainly all road event starting at the Village Hall.

Although narrowly missing out on first place in age categories, Kerry Board was sixth lady, achieving a 10k pb in 44.59, Eleanor Wood was eighth lady in 45.31.

In Turkey, Ragnhild Richards ran the 27km race from the Çıralı beach near Kemer and up to the top of Tahtali mountain. There was an elevation gain of 2,668 meters on her Garmin, which explains her finishing time of 6hr 18min.

After two years without a race, the Beer Blazer got back underway and first off was the 1km Fun Run, with George Plowright of Castle Batch Primary winning in 5:36, with Isaac Corfield of Sidmouth RC 2nd, 5:42 and a Brewer 3rd in 5:53.

There were 32 runners in the 5-mile Blazer, with Garrie Edwards of Dawlish Coasters winning in 40:56 with a tie for 2nd spot between youngsters Harvey Green of Woodroffe School and Jake Paget of Sidmouth College in 46:12.

The ladies race was won in 56:17 by Nicola Oliver from Ilfracombe RC. Kat Gilmour, 57:33 and Beer’s own Debbie Williams, 58:29 completed the top three. Eight AVR’s finished with Geoff Rugg 9th, 59:12; John Whittaker 10th, 59:18 and David Wayne 11th, 59:26. Lindsey and Simon Freathy produced an incredible sprint in the last field finishing joint 16th in 1:03:14 with Dave Mutter 18th, 1:04:09; Aileen Heal 29th, 1:24:31 and Duncan Davidson 31st, 1:34:08.

There were 91 finishers in the main 10-mile Blazer that resulted in an AVR clean sweep with Matt Clist 1st, 1st M40 in 1:13:17; Tim Lenton 2nd, 1st M45, 1:19:58 and Richard Hardy 3rd, 1:20:28. 1st lady was Alice Kelly of Exmouth Harriers in 1:26:25 who came through the finish line looking for more tracking and seeming far too fresh. She was followed by Katie Gormley, 1:34:53 and Becky Matthews 1:35:31 in 3rd spot.

Diane Newton ran the Bideford 10k on what was one of the hottest days of the year and was very pleased to finish in a time of 1:15:43 and 8th VF70.

Beer Blazer - Credit: AVR

Axe Valley Runners - Credit: AVR

Ragnhild Richards at Çıralı to Tahtali Daği - Credit: AVR

Kerry Board (15) and Eleanor Wood at Uplowman 10K - Credit: AVR



