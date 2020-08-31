Advanced search

Axe Yacht Club members enjoy excellent weekend conditions

PUBLISHED: 12:09 31 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 31 August 2020

Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS

Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS

Archant

The Bank Holiday sea breezes brought many cadets and adult sailors from Axe Yacht Club out in dinghies, with two support boats as well as larger boats and yachts, writes Samantha Knights.

Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONSAxe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS

Vibes, tazes, topazes, and other boats zoomed about the Seaton bay over the three-day holiday.

For many this was the first time on the water since last year due to the Covid-19 lockdown which coincided with the beginning of the sailing season.

On Sunday afternoon the northerly wind made for flat seas and ideal conditions for launching and retrieving the dinghies.

Axe Yacht Club has been committed to getting cadets and families out sailing dinghies within the safe parameters of the pandemic restrictions and RYA guidance.

Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONSAxe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS

However, this has not been straightforward and has required restrictions on the use of the club house and changing facilities, as well as distancing on the water.

This means that those sailing together in a dinghy or boat must be within the same ‘bubble’ and must be able to launch and retrieve the boats themselves.

Two support boats also with crews in respective social ‘bubbles’ were out due to the number of sailors including cadets to assist where necessary.

Amanda Parker, commodore of Axe Yacht Club said: “I was so thrilled to see so many of our younger sailors out enjoying the very favourable sailing conditions.

Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONSAxe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS

“It has been quite a task getting ourselves ready to sail again with risk assessments, and new measures but it has been absolutely worth it to see the huge smiles on everyone’s faces after a day of sailing.”

Axe Yacht Club always welcomes new members. For all details about the club and how to join please visit www.axeyachtclub.co.uk

Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONSAxe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS

Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONSAxe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

A new Local Plan for East Devon will be formed in ‘the full light of scrutiny’ says council leader Paul Arnott

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Atkins Auctions set for relocation to Axminster Carpets factory

Atkins Auctions at Axminster which could be on the move. Picture Chris Carson

Former Lyme Regis headteacher explores the current education system

Former Woodroffe School head teacher Dr Richard Steward.

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Seaton trio’s 100k walking challenge

Shelly northwood, Martin Croad and Erin white. Picture: Lindsay Russel!.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

A new Local Plan for East Devon will be formed in ‘the full light of scrutiny’ says council leader Paul Arnott

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Atkins Auctions set for relocation to Axminster Carpets factory

Atkins Auctions at Axminster which could be on the move. Picture Chris Carson

Former Lyme Regis headteacher explores the current education system

Former Woodroffe School head teacher Dr Richard Steward.

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Seaton trio’s 100k walking challenge

Shelly northwood, Martin Croad and Erin white. Picture: Lindsay Russel!.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Somerset Rebels end rerun series with Poole Pirates clash

Jason Doyle and Jack Holder on their way to a one-two in the 15th heat of ther Somerset Rebels in the home success over Poole Pirates. Picture COLIN BURNETT

Axe Yacht Club members enjoy excellent weekend conditions

Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS

Brian Thompson crowned Axe Cliff Seniors’ Masters champion after play-off win against Alan Vincent

Brian Thompson (left) the Axe Cliff 2020 Masters Champion, together with runner-up Alan Vincent. Picture: AXE CLIFF GOLF CLUB

Millwey Rise Reserves rack up big pre-season win against Farway Reserves

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Del Cup Silver Division success for Ann Trayling

Golf club and ball