Axe Yacht Club members enjoy excellent weekend conditions

Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS Archant

The Bank Holiday sea breezes brought many cadets and adult sailors from Axe Yacht Club out in dinghies, with two support boats as well as larger boats and yachts, writes Samantha Knights.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS

Vibes, tazes, topazes, and other boats zoomed about the Seaton bay over the three-day holiday.

For many this was the first time on the water since last year due to the Covid-19 lockdown which coincided with the beginning of the sailing season.

On Sunday afternoon the northerly wind made for flat seas and ideal conditions for launching and retrieving the dinghies.

Axe Yacht Club has been committed to getting cadets and families out sailing dinghies within the safe parameters of the pandemic restrictions and RYA guidance.

Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS

However, this has not been straightforward and has required restrictions on the use of the club house and changing facilities, as well as distancing on the water.

This means that those sailing together in a dinghy or boat must be within the same ‘bubble’ and must be able to launch and retrieve the boats themselves.

Two support boats also with crews in respective social ‘bubbles’ were out due to the number of sailors including cadets to assist where necessary.

Amanda Parker, commodore of Axe Yacht Club said: “I was so thrilled to see so many of our younger sailors out enjoying the very favourable sailing conditions.

Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS

“It has been quite a task getting ourselves ready to sail again with risk assessments, and new measures but it has been absolutely worth it to see the huge smiles on everyone’s faces after a day of sailing.”

Axe Yacht Club always welcomes new members. For all details about the club and how to join please visit www.axeyachtclub.co.uk

Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS

Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS Axe Yacht Club members in action. Picture PAUL SAMMONS