News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Tigers secure second win on the road

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:48 PM March 28, 2022
Axminster ending the season in style

Axminster ending the season in style - Credit: Andrew Graham

For the second week running, a solitary strike from Oscar Latas was enough to give Axminster Town three Peninsula points in South Devon. 

Newton Abbot Spurs were the first victims and it was the turn of Bovey Tracey on the weekend, as Latas raced clear on the half-hour and rounded the home ‘keeper to finish in style. Bovey battled for a leveller but the Tigers held on for a deserved three points. 

Axminster will have a massive test of their improving form on Wednesday night, when title-chasing Brixham are the visitors to Tiger Way. 

Honiton Town secured an important point at home to Cullompton Rangers, as the Hippos look to push into mid-table safety. Rangers, who have been in the top half for most of the season, grabbed a first-half lead but Honiton dug deep and deservedly levelled with ten minutes remaining, Harry Leisk grabbing the goal. Honiton welcome Crediton on Saturday.  

Non-League Football
Axminster News
Honiton News

Don't Miss

Exeter Crown Court

Exeter Crown & County Court

Devon pub landlord in court for allegedly groping barmaids

Court Reporter

person
Achilleas Costa appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering a father and daughter in Wood Green

Lorry driver banned over fatal crash

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Aldi in Honiton

Devon's cheapest supermarket revealed

Paul Jones

person
Travellers have moved onto the car park of a former Lidl store in Norwich .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Lidl and Morrisons recall products due to safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon