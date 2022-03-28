Tigers secure second win on the road

For the second week running, a solitary strike from Oscar Latas was enough to give Axminster Town three Peninsula points in South Devon.

Newton Abbot Spurs were the first victims and it was the turn of Bovey Tracey on the weekend, as Latas raced clear on the half-hour and rounded the home ‘keeper to finish in style. Bovey battled for a leveller but the Tigers held on for a deserved three points.

Axminster will have a massive test of their improving form on Wednesday night, when title-chasing Brixham are the visitors to Tiger Way.

Honiton Town secured an important point at home to Cullompton Rangers, as the Hippos look to push into mid-table safety. Rangers, who have been in the top half for most of the season, grabbed a first-half lead but Honiton dug deep and deservedly levelled with ten minutes remaining, Harry Leisk grabbing the goal. Honiton welcome Crediton on Saturday.