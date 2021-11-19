Single goal enough for Tigers in the derby

Axminster Town just edged past Honiton Town with a 1-0 midweek victory in the South-West Peninsula League.

The match started as a typical derby, with both teams trying to gain the upper hand. The first real chance fell to the home side but Luke Ashford saved well with his feet for Honiton.



The Hippos responded with a period of pressure and probably had the best of the first half with Axminster finding Finlay Rooke a handful, as he was fouled on numerous occasions.

Emerging for the second half under the floodlights at Tiger Way, the game remained in the balance until a break down the right flank finally gave Axminster room for a clever cross cut back to the onrushing Josh Wadham, who calmly slotted home the winner.

Honiton toiled hard until the end but were unable to find a leveller, with the three points moving Axminster up to sixth.