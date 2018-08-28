Axminster bowlers begin year in fine form

Axminster indoor bowlers have made a good start to the new year, securing three wins in the four mixed friendly matches that they have played so far this month, writes David Harris.

The first action was at Budleigh, where Axminster won 35-25 with wins on both rinks.

Brian Smith, Jean Kesterton, Brian Clark, and Margaret Crompton, won 21-16 while the rink of Phill White, John Hill, David Harris and Ann Clayton, won 14-9.

Next up, in a home meeting with Nomads, Axminster won 62-50 with a 27-10 success for the rink of Brian Smith, Mike Copp, David Harris and Jill Campbelll.

The meeting with Taunton Deane saw Axminster beaten 80-66, this despite success on two of the four rinks played! The successful rinks were those of Alan Gyngell, Ed Backhouse, Jack Hare,and Ann Clayton, who won 26-12, and Malcolm Denslow, Valerie Mellor, John Hill and Brian Clark, who won 16-15.

The fourth and final game was a home meeting with Severalls, who were beaten 71-44 with success for Malcolm Denslow, Daphne Ryan, David Harris and Margaret Crompton (29-9) and Valerie Mellor, Margaret Brown, Jack Hare and Alfie Day (27-12).