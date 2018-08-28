Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axminster bowlers begin year in fine form

PUBLISHED: 13:33 17 January 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Axminster indoor bowlers have made a good start to the new year, securing three wins in the four mixed friendly matches that they have played so far this month, writes David Harris.

The first action was at Budleigh, where Axminster won 35-25 with wins on both rinks.

Brian Smith, Jean Kesterton, Brian Clark, and Margaret Crompton, won 21-16 while the rink of Phill White, John Hill, David Harris and Ann Clayton, won 14-9.

Next up, in a home meeting with Nomads, Axminster won 62-50 with a 27-10 success for the rink of Brian Smith, Mike Copp, David Harris and Jill Campbelll.

The meeting with Taunton Deane saw Axminster beaten 80-66, this despite success on two of the four rinks played! The successful rinks were those of Alan Gyngell, Ed Backhouse, Jack Hare,and Ann Clayton, who won 26-12, and Malcolm Denslow, Valerie Mellor, John Hill and Brian Clark, who won 16-15.

The fourth and final game was a home meeting with Severalls, who were beaten 71-44 with success for Malcolm Denslow, Daphne Ryan, David Harris and Margaret Crompton (29-9) and Valerie Mellor, Margaret Brown, Jack Hare and Alfie Day (27-12).

Most Read

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Feniton stalker who smashed his way through ex-partner’s door is banned from Exeter

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton mayor defends contents of email sent to colleagues

Cllr Henry Brown., mayor of Honiton.

Honiton woman accused of fraud

Police issue CCTV image of Lyme thefts suspect

The man police want to talk to about a series of burglaries in Lyme Regis. Picture Dorset Police

Most Read

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Feniton stalker who smashed his way through ex-partner’s door is banned from Exeter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Honiton mayor defends contents of email sent to colleagues

#includeImage($article, 225)

Honiton woman accused of fraud

Police issue CCTV image of Lyme thefts suspect

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff ladies’ stableford joy for Paula Heasman

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Axminster bowlers begin year in fine form

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

AVR enjoy success at the ‘Oh My Obelisk’ meeting

Running

Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Cathy Uttely and John Frith

Golf club and ball

Axe Cliff hole-in-one for Steve Baker

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists