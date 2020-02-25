Advanced search

Axminster bowlers continue their fine form in mixed friendly matches

PUBLISHED: 14:16 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 25 February 2020

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

The success for Axminster's indoor bowlers continued in recent mixed friendly matches, but there were differing results recently in other matches, writes David Harris.

First up was a visit from Bridport, which ended in a 53-43 win for the home team and, in a tight match, there was a 19-14 win for the rink of Philippa White, Mike Mellor, David Harris, and Jim Brown while there was also a 13-all tie for Jack Hare, Andy Curtis, Les Clark, and Margaret Crompton.

The other mixed friendly saw visiting Yeovil beaten 70-39 and this match saw wins for Philippa White, Les Clark, Clive Marshall, and Alfie Day (30-15) and Jack Hare, Valerie Mellor, David Harris, and Margaret Crompton (28-7).

In a really close contest against Sidmouth, Brenda Edwards, Anne Burn, Jean Kesterton, and Margaret Crompton enjoyed an exciting tie.

The ladies then travelled across to Honiton for another match and this time they secured a four shot success at 39-35.

The Axminster men suffered defeat in their final match of the Over-60s League as they were beaten overall by 93 shots to 75.

Read the full report online at www.midweekherald.co.uk.

Most Read

APPROVED: Plans to transform Honiton’s former tourist information centre into vegan café green-lit

Honiton's former TIC will become a vegan eaterie. Picture: Alex Walton

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Jones nets late winner as Tigers pull off shock Brixham win

Action from Axminster Town's 1-0 win over Brixham. Picture: Sam Cooper

Drinks firm in the pink after Rosé wine takes top award

The award- winning sparkling rose wine produced by Lyme Bay Winery. Picture Matt Austin

Luncheon club’s talk was a real gem

Pictured at the luncheon club are (L/R) Keith Northover (speaker secretary), Rosemary Walker (press secretary), John Benjamin (speaker), Simon Card (chairman), Carole Northover (committee member) and David Burgoyne (treasurer). Picture: EDLC

Most Read

APPROVED: Plans to transform Honiton’s former tourist information centre into vegan café green-lit

Honiton's former TIC will become a vegan eaterie. Picture: Alex Walton

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Jones nets late winner as Tigers pull off shock Brixham win

Action from Axminster Town's 1-0 win over Brixham. Picture: Sam Cooper

Drinks firm in the pink after Rosé wine takes top award

The award- winning sparkling rose wine produced by Lyme Bay Winery. Picture Matt Austin

Luncheon club’s talk was a real gem

Pictured at the luncheon club are (L/R) Keith Northover (speaker secretary), Rosemary Walker (press secretary), John Benjamin (speaker), Simon Card (chairman), Carole Northover (committee member) and David Burgoyne (treasurer). Picture: EDLC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Badcott stars as Feniton pass University exam with flying colours

Axminster bowlers continue their fine form in mixed friendly matches

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Upottery suffer more postponement woe

Football on pitch

Honiton bowlers impress in County Lane meeting with Isca

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Brian Thompson completes hat-trick of Axe Cliff Winter League success

Golf club and ball
Drive 24