Axminster bowlers continue their fine form in mixed friendly matches

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

The success for Axminster's indoor bowlers continued in recent mixed friendly matches, but there were differing results recently in other matches, writes David Harris.

First up was a visit from Bridport, which ended in a 53-43 win for the home team and, in a tight match, there was a 19-14 win for the rink of Philippa White, Mike Mellor, David Harris, and Jim Brown while there was also a 13-all tie for Jack Hare, Andy Curtis, Les Clark, and Margaret Crompton.

The other mixed friendly saw visiting Yeovil beaten 70-39 and this match saw wins for Philippa White, Les Clark, Clive Marshall, and Alfie Day (30-15) and Jack Hare, Valerie Mellor, David Harris, and Margaret Crompton (28-7).

In a really close contest against Sidmouth, Brenda Edwards, Anne Burn, Jean Kesterton, and Margaret Crompton enjoyed an exciting tie.

The ladies then travelled across to Honiton for another match and this time they secured a four shot success at 39-35.

The Axminster men suffered defeat in their final match of the Over-60s League as they were beaten overall by 93 shots to 75.

