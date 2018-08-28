Axminster bowlers endure mixed fortunes

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

There have been mixed fortunes for the Axminster indoor bowlers over recent weeks, writes David Harris.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There was success in three of the four mixed friendly matches, but there was defeat for the men in an Over-60s League meeting with Torquay United.

To the friendlies, and the first one was a 56-40 win over the very impressive Yeovil Visually Impaired team.

In this match there were wins for Tony Webber, Alan Foster and Les Clark (33-5) and for Brian Cursley, Margaret Brown and Brian Smith (15-14).

Next up was a home meeting with Chard that the visitors won 58-49.

The only Axminster rink win was that secured by Alan Gyngell, Margaret Brown, John Hill and Brian Clark (29-11).

A home meeting with Madeira proved to be a close encounter. After the final wood had been delivered, Axminster were five shot winners at 45-40.

In this match there were wins for Jack Hare, Budgie Hallowed and Alfie Day (17-15) and Ed Backhouse, David Harris and Ann Clayton (15-9).

There was also a home win against Bridport, who were beaten 61-43.

In this fixture the home success came from Philippa White, Valerie Mellor, David Harris and Led Clark (27-10) and Jack Hare, Alan Gyngell, Mike Mellor and Margaret Crompton (24-8).

As for that men’s Over-60s League meeting with Torquay, it ended with the South Devon outfit winning 105-69.

There was a fine 29-10 win for the home rink of Brian Cursley, Dave Pike, Doug Looskan and John Gough, whilst the away rink of Malcolm Denslow, David Harris, Derek Pheby and Bob Sherborne were unlucky to lose by just one shot, being edged out 25-24!