Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axminster bowlers endure mixed fortunes

PUBLISHED: 21:04 04 February 2019

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

There have been mixed fortunes for the Axminster indoor bowlers over recent weeks, writes David Harris.

There was success in three of the four mixed friendly matches, but there was defeat for the men in an Over-60s League meeting with Torquay United.

To the friendlies, and the first one was a 56-40 win over the very impressive Yeovil Visually Impaired team.

In this match there were wins for Tony Webber, Alan Foster and Les Clark (33-5) and for Brian Cursley, Margaret Brown and Brian Smith (15-14).

Next up was a home meeting with Chard that the visitors won 58-49.

The only Axminster rink win was that secured by Alan Gyngell, Margaret Brown, John Hill and Brian Clark (29-11).

A home meeting with Madeira proved to be a close encounter. After the final wood had been delivered, Axminster were five shot winners at 45-40.

In this match there were wins for Jack Hare, Budgie Hallowed and Alfie Day (17-15) and Ed Backhouse, David Harris and Ann Clayton (15-9).

There was also a home win against Bridport, who were beaten 61-43.

In this fixture the home success came from Philippa White, Valerie Mellor, David Harris and Led Clark (27-10) and Jack Hare, Alan Gyngell, Mike Mellor and Margaret Crompton (24-8).

As for that men’s Over-60s League meeting with Torquay, it ended with the South Devon outfit winning 105-69.

There was a fine 29-10 win for the home rink of Brian Cursley, Dave Pike, Doug Looskan and John Gough, whilst the away rink of Malcolm Denslow, David Harris, Derek Pheby and Bob Sherborne were unlucky to lose by just one shot, being edged out 25-24!

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel reopens this week

Axminster Conservative councillors Andrew Moulding (left) and Ian Hall (right) with the George management team of Alan Berry and Mo Blyth. Picture: GEORGE HOTEL

Exotic feast will aid Axminster charity

Laurence Norman, Gayanath Nanayakkara (Nana), and Pippa Galvin Picture Suzie McFadzean

BREAKING NEWS: Second new town for East Devon

Which business is your Pride of Honiton?

Honiton High Street. Ref mhh 10-16AW 0460. Picture: Alex Walton

Dorset Police seize drugs and cash

Superintendent Caroline Naughton Picture: Dorset Police

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel reopens this week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Exotic feast will aid Axminster charity

#includeImage($article, 225)

BREAKING NEWS: Second new town for East Devon

Which business is your Pride of Honiton?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dorset Police seize drugs and cash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lacemen snatch victory from the jaws of defeat at Penryn

Honiton RFC after their terrific cup win at Penryn. Picture JERRY RICE

Axminster bowlers endure mixed fortunes

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton

Dorset Police seize drugs and cash

Superintendent Caroline Naughton Picture: Dorset Police

Axminster’s George Hotel reopens this week

Axminster Conservative councillors Andrew Moulding (left) and Ian Hall (right) with the George management team of Alan Berry and Mo Blyth. Picture: GEORGE HOTEL

Chard ladies so impressive in their toppling of hosts Totnes

Chard ladies in action during their win at Totnes. Picture GARY BIDE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists