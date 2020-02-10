Axminster bowlers endure mixed fortunes in recent action

Madeira bowls.

Axminster's indoor bowlers stated their latest period of action with a fine home win over Taunton Deane, writes David Harris.

The visiting side were beaten 65-50 thanks to a 27-20 success for the rink of Jack Hare, Anne Burn, George Mabon, and Jean Kesterton and a 24-15 win for the rink of Philippa White, Valerie Mellor, David Harris, and Alfie Day (24-15).

However, in the next match, a home meeting with Ilminster, it was the visiting side who prevailed in what was a close encounter, winning by a margin of just five shots at 65-60.

There was some home success though with the rink of George Mabon, Anne Burn, David Harris, and Brian Clark, winning 27-19.

Axminster then enjoyed another win over Taunton Bowls Club.

This time by a margin of 18 shots thanks to rink success Philippa White, Les Clark, Clive Marshall, and Alfie Day (29-12) and Jack Hare, Malcolm Denslow, Jean Kesterton, and Margaret Crompton (22-19).

There was a 56-41 defeat for the Axminster ladies at the hands of Honiton, this despite a gallant effort from Brenda Edwards, Jean Kesterton, and Margaret Crompton, who tied, 16-16.

There was also defeat for the Axminster men's Over-60s team who lost their Exeter and District League meeting with Honiton, going down 83-76.

The only success came for the rink of Malcolm Denslow, David Harris, Norman Denslow, and Don Meylan, who managed to win 19-17 at Honiton in the away element of the fixture.