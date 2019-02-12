Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axminster bowlers endure mixed fortunes in recent matches

PUBLISHED: 10:04 20 February 2019

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Archant

Axminster indoor bowlers have endured a mixed bag of results of late, writes David Harris.

There have been two wins in the five matches played, although two of the losses were of the close-encounter variety!

We were beaten in our men’s Over-60s match against Madeira with the Exmouth side winning 90-67. Our sole winners were the home rink of Brian Cursley, David Pike, Doug Looskan and John Gough, who won 25-18.

In a friendly, also against Madeira, our men went down by the narrowest of margins – a single shot – losing 47-46 and, in this match, there was a fine 22-10 success for the rink of Brian Cursley, David Harris, and Alfie Day.

There was a fine win for the ladies in their friendly meeting with Sidmouth in a contest that saw Axminster wins on both rinks, with Gill Campbell, Barbara Mowatt, and Margaret Crompton, winning 22-14, whilst there was an 18-7 success for the rink of Eve Cole, Jean Kesterton, and Ann Clayton (18-7).

In the only mixed friendly played, we beat visiting Pottery 73-50 and, in this match there were wins on all rinks: Alan Gyngell, Margaret Brown, David Harris, and Brian Clark (31-19), Morrison Brown, Valerie Mellor, John Hill, and Margaret Crompton (22-14), and Jack Hare, Mike Mellor, Neil Solomon, and Budgie Hallowed (20-17).

Last, but certainly not least, we were beaten in a home meeting with the Vice Presidents, going down 49-43 with our lone success being a win for the rink of John Hill Neil Solomon, and Bob Sherborne.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision closes A35

Police.

FOUND: Missing Honiton boy, 14, is reunited with his family

Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Honiton Town seeking new manager after Blackwell stands down

Honiton Town away at Budleigh. Ref mhsp 43 18TI 3409. Picture: Terry Ife

27,000th flight for lifesaving Devon Air Ambulance

Devon Air Ambulance (for illustriation only). Picture: Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Five rescued after being cut off by tide

Coastguard rescue helicopter over West Dorset. Picture HM Coastguard

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Pair rescued after being cut off by tide

A Lyme lifeboat crew member comes ashore to help two teachers cut off by the tide near Charmouth. Picture Mike Haines

Jo Donmall and Robbie Williams win in re-arranged Axe Cliff seniors and ladies’ meeting

Axe Cliff seniors captain Mick Swann and ladies captain Jill Wellington with Jo Donmall and Robbie Williams after the pair took the honours in the rearranged meeting between the seniors and the ladies. Picture ROB GROVE

Axminster Town ladies book Devon Cup final berth

Axminster Town ladies.

Honiton Running Club’s Paula Ferris runs well in Exeter

Running

Honiton Golf Club’s new captains complete traditional drive-in ceremonies

New Honiton juniors captain Austin Watson-Jones drives off at the start of this year in office. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists