Axminster bowlers endure mixed fortunes in recent matches

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

Axminster indoor bowlers have endured a mixed bag of results of late, writes David Harris.

There have been two wins in the five matches played, although two of the losses were of the close-encounter variety!

We were beaten in our men’s Over-60s match against Madeira with the Exmouth side winning 90-67. Our sole winners were the home rink of Brian Cursley, David Pike, Doug Looskan and John Gough, who won 25-18.

In a friendly, also against Madeira, our men went down by the narrowest of margins – a single shot – losing 47-46 and, in this match, there was a fine 22-10 success for the rink of Brian Cursley, David Harris, and Alfie Day.

There was a fine win for the ladies in their friendly meeting with Sidmouth in a contest that saw Axminster wins on both rinks, with Gill Campbell, Barbara Mowatt, and Margaret Crompton, winning 22-14, whilst there was an 18-7 success for the rink of Eve Cole, Jean Kesterton, and Ann Clayton (18-7).

In the only mixed friendly played, we beat visiting Pottery 73-50 and, in this match there were wins on all rinks: Alan Gyngell, Margaret Brown, David Harris, and Brian Clark (31-19), Morrison Brown, Valerie Mellor, John Hill, and Margaret Crompton (22-14), and Jack Hare, Mike Mellor, Neil Solomon, and Budgie Hallowed (20-17).

Last, but certainly not least, we were beaten in a home meeting with the Vice Presidents, going down 49-43 with our lone success being a win for the rink of John Hill Neil Solomon, and Bob Sherborne.