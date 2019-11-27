Axminster bowlers enjoy a series of close contests

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

Axminster bowlers have, of late, enjoyed some close encounters, but also suffered disappointment with three recent ladies' matches cancelled for various reasons, writes David Harris.

A mixed team travelled to Taunton for a friendly that resulted in a narrow three shot defeat.

The only success for Axminster came from the rink of Malcolm Denslow, Brian Smith, Mike Mellor and Ann Clayton, who won 19-12, but then overall honours went to the home side, 47-44.

Next up was a mixed friendly at Yeovil where Axminster enjoyed success on all three rinks which helped towards a final score of 86-44 in favour of Axminster.

In terms of the rink scores, Jack Hare, Brian Smith, Clive Marshall, and Norman Denslow, secured an emphatic 47-9 success while the rink of Philippa White, Reg Crouch, David Harris, and Alfie Day won 21-19 and Malcolm Denslow, Alan Foster, George Mabon and Brian Clark, enjoyed a 20-18 success.

The third and final recent action saw an Axminster team involved in an incredible match at Sidmouth which ended with the home team winning by a single shot at 46-45!

All three rink scores were mighty close and both the successful Axminster rinks bagged single shot wins with Brian Smith, Mike Mellor, Andy Curtis, and Allen Gyngell, winning 17-16 while Jack Hare, George Mabon, David Harris and Alfie Day, won 14-13.