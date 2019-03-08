Axminster bowlers enjoy clean sweep of success in friendly matches

Axminster Bowls Club members have enjoyed success in recent mixed friendly outings, but the men had mixed fortunes in their Exeter & District Men's Over-60ws Triples League campaign, writes David Harris.

The action began well with an excellent home success in the first of three home friendly matches.

Wellington were the visitors and Axminster enjoyed wins on three rinks - Morrison Brown, George Mabon, and Ann Clayton (36-8), Ann Burn, Mike Mellor, and Alan Gyngell (24-10), Valerie Mellor, John Hill, and Les Clark (14-9), whilst Jack Hare, Margaret Brown, and Alfie Day tied 12-12 in an encounter that saw the visitors beaten 86-39. Next up was a meeting with Severalls and this proved to be a close encounter, but one in which Axminster prevailed, winning by three shots at 64-61. In this match there were wins for Jack Hare, David Harris, and Brian Clark (22-6) and Valerie Mellor, John Hill, and Alan Gyngell(19-12).

The third of the friendly matches saw Chard beaten 86-42 with wins on three rinks - Philippa White, David Harris, and Alfie Day (26-12), Mike Mellor, John Hill, and Brian Clark (23-6) and Les Clark, George Mabon, and Ann Clayton (21-18) whilst Jack Hare, Budgie Hallowes, and Alan Gyngell tied 16-16.

As for those Over-60s fixtures; there was an excellent 51-21 home win over top-of-the-table Phear Park with wins on both rinks - Jack Hare, George Mabon, and Brian Clark (32-7) and John Ellis, David Harris, and Doug Looskan (19-14). However, in their next match, the O60s were well beaten on their visit to Dawlish where Marina served up a 40-19 beating. There was some success for Axminster with the rink of John Hill, George Mabon, and Ken Webster managing an honourable tie (16-16).

The third of the O60s matches was a 37-31 success at home to Topsham Red with a 21-13 win for the rink of John Ellis, David Harris, and Doug Looskan. Last, but certainly not least for this latest report, congratulations to Philippa White and Ann Clayton, who finished as the runners-up in last week's Ladies' Pairs Competition held at Exmouth club Phear Park.