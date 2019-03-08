Axminster bowlers enjoy end-of-season drive

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:23 20 September 2019

Twenty-two members took part in the Axminster Bowls Club's end-of-season drive, writes David Harris.

The event took place in glorious weather in the presence of the club's lady president, Lilian Lovatt.

Prior to the final event of the 2019 outdoor campaign, the club did play a couple of friendly matches, but results were not of the positive kind as two were lost and a third ended in a rare tie!

First up was a heavy 81-50 defeat at the hands of Severalls (Crewkerne) in a match that produced just one winning rink with John Ellis, Valerie Mellor, and Brian Clark enjoying a 22-13 success.

Next up was a thoroughly enjoyable meeting with Chardstock that ended in a 64-all tie.

In this fixture, one in which it was good to see John Packham playing again after his long illness, there were two successful Axminster rinks with John Packham, Margaret Brown and George Mabon winning 22-8 while Valerie Mellor, Les Clark and Brian Clark won a close encounter 16-15.

The final fixture of the season was a friendly at Wellington that saw the home side win 70-64.

In what was another excellent game, the two winning rinks for Axminster were; Joan Quick, Jack Hare, and Brian Clark (18-15) and Philippa White, David Harris, and Alfie Day (17-14).

We now look forward to the 2020 outdoor season which will see the club playing on a new carpet.

