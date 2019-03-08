Axminster bowlers enjoy fine mixed friendly success over Honiton

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Axminster bowlers have had a reasonably successful time of late claiming victory in three out of five mixed friendly matches, writes David Harris.

The wins followed defeats at Ilminster and at home to South Dorset.

Axminster were beaten 66-44 on their visit to Ilminster where they had no winning rinks before going down to a narrow two shot defeat, beaten 57-55 at home by South Dorset. In what was a very tight match there was a 16-12 success for Les Clark, Mike Mellor, Jim Brown, and Margaret Crompton.

The first of the wins was a 62-59 success at Honiton where there was a 26-10 win for Jack Hare, Andy Curtis, and Margaret Crompton and a 17-12 success for Roy Crouch, Gill Campbell, and Brian Clark. Next up, Wellington paid a visit and the Somerset men were beaten 52-46 with joy for Morrison Brown, Mike Mellor, Jim Brown and Margaret Crompton (22-12).

The final win was an excellent 77-45 success at Bridport where there were victories for Tony Webber, Valerie Mellor, Adam Dredge, and Brian Clark (39-5) and George Mabon, Clive Marshall, Alan Gyngell and Margaret Crompton (19-10).

Axminster ladies put up a good show at both their recent Lanes competition matches, but were narrowly beaten on both occasions.

First up they were down to a seven shot defeat to Budleigh who took the honours 52-45. In this match there was an excellent 20-10 win for the home trio of Brenda Edwards, Alison Glyde, and Margaret Crompton.

They were then beaten 70-57 by Sidmouth, but this match did produce a fine 24-17 win for the away team of Jean Kesterton, Gill Campbell, and Ann Dredge.

The Over-60s men sides were well beaten by the strong Torbay and Isca teams with the best of the Axminster returns being a tie for Jack Hare, Richard Cridge, Mar Toms, and Don Meylan in the home leg against Torbay.