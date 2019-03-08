Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Axminster bowlers enjoy run of success

PUBLISHED: 12:22 11 July 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Axminster bowlers have enjoyed plenty of success in recent week, winning five of the last eight matches that have played, writes David Harris.

In the Over-60s League, a visit to Heavitree resulted in a 40-36 defeat despite an excellent 25-15 win for John Hill, Alan Gyngell, and Bob Sherborne.

In their next Over-60s League outing they were again away, but this time returned as winners following a 35-31 success with a 25-15 win for John Ellis, David Harris, and Alfie Day winning (25-15).

A Top Club semi-final fixture at Chardstock resulted in a 4-1 defeat in terms of the five disciplines.

The lone Axminster success came in the two-wood singles for James Windsor. Wr wish Chardstock the best of luck in the final.

A mixed friendly home meeting with Bideford ended in a 75-60 success with wins for Alfie Day, Margaret Brown, and Alan Gyngell (31-10); Morrison Brown, David Harris, and Ann Clayton (18-16) and Jack Hare, Valerie Mellor, and George Manon (14-12).

That was followed by more success with a 47-29 home win over Taunton Vivery with wins for Jack Hare, Anne Burn, and Ann Clayton (14-9); Philippa White, David Harris, and Alan Gyngell (16-14), and Valerie Mellor, Led Clark, and George Manon (17-16).

A hat-trick of mixed friendly wins followed as Honiton were beaten 61-58 and, once again, there were three successful Axminster rinks; Jack Hare, George Manon, and Ann Clayton (20-12); Philippa White, Budgie Hallowed, and Brian Clark (18-16) and Joan Quick, Alan Gyngell, and James Windsor (13-13).

Next up the mixed team travelled to Wrington where they were beaten 57-45 with the only success being a 23-16 win for the rink of George Manon, Alan Gyngell, and Ann Clayton.

A visit to Chard resulted in a 74-57 win with success for Joan Quick, Alan Gyngell, and Alfie Day (32-5) and Bob Hellier, Anne Burn, and ken Quick (17-14).

Last, but not least in the latest period, visiting Lyme Regis were beaten 101-36 with wins for Ken Webster, Budgie Hallowes, and Ann Clayton (41-9); Valerie Mellor, David Harris, and Doug Looskan (29-4) and Anne Burn, Barbara Mowatt, and Brian Clark (20-8).

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Beer Albion meeting Axminster Town to mark their Centenary Year

Beer Albion Football Club 1919-20; (Back row, left to right) Arthur Westlake, Alan White, Arthur Collier, Peter White (Capt), Harry Miles, WR David; (Middle row) Tommy Driver, Rob Rowe, Laurie White, Charlie Perkins, Jack Perkins (Front row) Jack Northcott, Norman Satterley and Will Collier. Picture: RICHARD HONNOR

Honiton Running Club quartet complete the Ham to Lyme Ultra Marathon

AVR members Julia Mallon, Angela Kerr and Sarah Herfetafter their run on the Liverty Trail from Ham Hill to Lyme Regis. Picture AVR

Travellers move into privately-owned Honiton field following standoff with bailiffs and police

New government figures show there are less traveller caravans in East Devon this year than there were last year. Picture: PA.

Harry Tincknell second in Canada one week on from taking Mazda Team Joest’s historic first victory.

Harry Tincknell and his team celebrate their latest success in Canada. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL

‘Brilliant’ net 63 for Cathy Pawley in Handicap Cup and Monthly Medal

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists