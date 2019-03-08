Axminster bowlers enjoy run of success

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Axminster bowlers have enjoyed plenty of success in recent week, winning five of the last eight matches that have played, writes David Harris.

In the Over-60s League, a visit to Heavitree resulted in a 40-36 defeat despite an excellent 25-15 win for John Hill, Alan Gyngell, and Bob Sherborne.

In their next Over-60s League outing they were again away, but this time returned as winners following a 35-31 success with a 25-15 win for John Ellis, David Harris, and Alfie Day winning (25-15).

A Top Club semi-final fixture at Chardstock resulted in a 4-1 defeat in terms of the five disciplines.

The lone Axminster success came in the two-wood singles for James Windsor. Wr wish Chardstock the best of luck in the final.

A mixed friendly home meeting with Bideford ended in a 75-60 success with wins for Alfie Day, Margaret Brown, and Alan Gyngell (31-10); Morrison Brown, David Harris, and Ann Clayton (18-16) and Jack Hare, Valerie Mellor, and George Manon (14-12).

That was followed by more success with a 47-29 home win over Taunton Vivery with wins for Jack Hare, Anne Burn, and Ann Clayton (14-9); Philippa White, David Harris, and Alan Gyngell (16-14), and Valerie Mellor, Led Clark, and George Manon (17-16).

A hat-trick of mixed friendly wins followed as Honiton were beaten 61-58 and, once again, there were three successful Axminster rinks; Jack Hare, George Manon, and Ann Clayton (20-12); Philippa White, Budgie Hallowed, and Brian Clark (18-16) and Joan Quick, Alan Gyngell, and James Windsor (13-13).

Next up the mixed team travelled to Wrington where they were beaten 57-45 with the only success being a 23-16 win for the rink of George Manon, Alan Gyngell, and Ann Clayton.

A visit to Chard resulted in a 74-57 win with success for Joan Quick, Alan Gyngell, and Alfie Day (32-5) and Bob Hellier, Anne Burn, and ken Quick (17-14).

Last, but not least in the latest period, visiting Lyme Regis were beaten 101-36 with wins for Ken Webster, Budgie Hallowes, and Ann Clayton (41-9); Valerie Mellor, David Harris, and Doug Looskan (29-4) and Anne Burn, Barbara Mowatt, and Brian Clark (20-8).