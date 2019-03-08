Axminster bowlers enjoy triples success over Sidmouth

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

Axminster indoor bowlers have enjoyed some excellent games of late, writes David Harris.

However, as excellent as the games have been, they have little to show for it in terms of results!

The much anticipated Over-60s quarter-final against the strong Plymouth side ended with Axminster beaten 105-57, but there was a most creditable 20-all tie for the away rink of Brian Cursley, Malcolm Denslow, Ken Webster and Bob Sherborne.

The men then had two friendlies. First up, a visit from the Devon Presidents proved to be a close encounter which the visitors won by a single shot, 53-52.

In this match there were wins on two rinks with Malcolm Denslow, Gerald Knott, David Harris and Ed Backhouse, winning 21-13 and the rink of Brian Cursley, Jack Hare, Alfie Day and Mormon Denslow, enjoyed a 20-15 success.

That was followed by a triples success, 55-47, against visiting Sidmouth.

In this encounter, the winning Axminster rinks were: John Hill, George Mabon and Brian Clark (23-15) and Tony Webber, David Harris and Alfie Day (19-10).

In the mixed friendlies, Axminster lost 62-51 at home to Feniton, with only Jack Hare, Jean Kesterton, Les Clark and Ann Clayton managing a win (21-18).

That was followed by a 69-49 defeat to Devon Colts, the cream of Devon’s Under 25s.

In this match there was a fine 22-17 win for the rink of John Hill, Alan Gyngell, Jean Kesterton and Brian Clark.