Axminster bowlers make winning start to 2020 with four successive victories
PUBLISHED: 12:41 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 19 January 2020
Archant
Axminster's bowlers have won all four home friendlies played since the Christmas break, writes David Harris.
First up was a meeting with Nomads that was won 80-32 with wins for Brenda Edwards, Jack Hare, Clive Marshall, and Ann Clayton (28-14), George Mabon, Valerie Mellor, Mike Mellor, and Alfie Day (26-8), and Malcolm Denslow, David Harris, Douglas Hiislop, and Margaret Crompton (26-10).
Next up Sidmouth were beaten 59-44 and, in this game, there was an excellent 33-8 success for the team of Reg Crouch, Clive Marshall, Jean Kesterton, and Brian Clark.
That was followed by a close encounter with Severalls that saw Axminster win by a margin of three shots thanks to success for George Mabon, Mike Mellor, Jim Brown, and Margaret Crompton (30-9) and Malcolm Denslow, Valerie Mellor, Christine Todd, and Clive Marshall (20-19).
The final game of the four was a meeting with Chardstock that produced what must be described as a 'flattering' score line of 71-32.
There were Axminster wins on all the rinks - Anne Burn, Barbara Mowatt, Allan Gyngell, and Brian Clark (25-6), Jack Hare, Mike Mellor, Les Clark, and Margaret Crompton (23-10) and Clive Marshall, Valerie Mellor, David Harris. and Jim Brown (23-16).