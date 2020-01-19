Axminster bowlers make winning start to 2020 with four successive victories

Bowls Archant

Axminster's bowlers have won all four home friendlies played since the Christmas break, writes David Harris.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First up was a meeting with Nomads that was won 80-32 with wins for Brenda Edwards, Jack Hare, Clive Marshall, and Ann Clayton (28-14), George Mabon, Valerie Mellor, Mike Mellor, and Alfie Day (26-8), and Malcolm Denslow, David Harris, Douglas Hiislop, and Margaret Crompton (26-10).

Next up Sidmouth were beaten 59-44 and, in this game, there was an excellent 33-8 success for the team of Reg Crouch, Clive Marshall, Jean Kesterton, and Brian Clark.

That was followed by a close encounter with Severalls that saw Axminster win by a margin of three shots thanks to success for George Mabon, Mike Mellor, Jim Brown, and Margaret Crompton (30-9) and Malcolm Denslow, Valerie Mellor, Christine Todd, and Clive Marshall (20-19).

The final game of the four was a meeting with Chardstock that produced what must be described as a 'flattering' score line of 71-32.

There were Axminster wins on all the rinks - Anne Burn, Barbara Mowatt, Allan Gyngell, and Brian Clark (25-6), Jack Hare, Mike Mellor, Les Clark, and Margaret Crompton (23-10) and Clive Marshall, Valerie Mellor, David Harris. and Jim Brown (23-16).