Axminster bowlers net fine friendly win over Seaton

Bowls Archant

Axminster bowlers have endured mixed results of late, writes David Harris.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two of the three mixed friendly matches played produced wins, but, in the men's Over-60s Triples league, back-to-back defeats were suffered.

The first of the friendlies involved a visit to Taunton where Axminster were beaten 76-70 despite a 17-12 success for the rink of Philippa White, Jack Hare, and Ken Quick (17-12).

The next friendly produced a huge win with Seaton defeated 123-33. There were wins on all the rinks for Axminster - Valerie Mellor, David Harris, and Brian Clark, (41-8), George Mabon, Mike Mellor, and Doug Looskan, (32-3) Jack Hare, Les Cllark, and Ann Clayton, (30-12), and Joan Quick, John Hill, and Ken Quick, (20-10).

The third of the friendly matches saw visiting Kingsteighnton beaten 65-54 with wins for Mike Mellor, Anne Burn, and Brian Clark, (24-12),and Joan Quick, Margaret Brown, and Les Clark, (20-12), whilst Valerie Mellor, Barbara Mowatt, and Ken Quick tied on their rink (11-11).

Now to those Over-60s League encounters. First, a trip to Exmouth for a meeting with Madeira ended in a 51-20 defeat and a subsequent visit to Feniton saw Axminster men beaten 42-22.

We all enjoyed Presidents Day last weekend when our lady president, Lilian Lovatt, supplied a meal for 20 members which was ably prepared by ladies' captain Ann Clayton.

This was followed by a roll-up for members played in excellent weather conditions but with very full tummies!