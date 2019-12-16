Advanced search

Axminster bowlers sign off for 2019 with a disappointing December

PUBLISHED: 22:58 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:58 16 December 2019

Archant

Axminster's indoor bowlers have now completed their fixtures for 2019, but the year ended disappointingly as precious little success was enjoyed in December, writes David Harris.

First up came a 47-70 defeat at Moonfleet (Weymouth) against South Dorset, this despite the efforts of Alan Foster, Valerie Mellor, Malcolm Denslow and Alfie Day, who had a thrilling 23-22 success while the rink of Alan Curtis, Mike Mellor, Alan Gyngell and Brian Clark bagged themselves a most honourable 18-18 tie.

Next up a men's friendly was played at home to Madeira and the visitors returned to Exmouth with a 72-24 victory. There was just the one Axminster success in this match with the rink of Jack Hare, Tony Webber and Jim Brown winning 13-12.

Finally, in an Over-60s League match, Axminster again came second best, and once again it was at the hands of Madeira who served up a 100-58 defeat.

In this match the away rink of John Ellis, David Harris, Derek Pheby and Bob Sherborne managed a 19-15 win while the home rink of Brian Cursley, Alan Nabarro, Mick Henneghan and John Gough managed to tie their contest 17-17. There has been other recent action at the club with Axminster enjoying hosting three Devon colts matches during December and it is fair - and pleasing - to report that the future of Devon bowls does look good with some excellent players coming through the ranks.

Thanks to all club members who have helped with the organisation of these games, including producing what were some excellent teas!

Most Read

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Honiton auction house sets its sights on a new home atfer posting best-ever trading year

Liz and Duncan Chilcott. Picture: Eddie Esdale

UPDATE: Aliens land UFO on Roundball Hill

Single-vehicle A30 collision near Feniton

Single vehicle collision on the A30. Picture: Callum Lawton

Most Read

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Honiton auction house sets its sights on a new home atfer posting best-ever trading year

Liz and Duncan Chilcott. Picture: Eddie Esdale

UPDATE: Aliens land UFO on Roundball Hill

Single-vehicle A30 collision near Feniton

Single vehicle collision on the A30. Picture: Callum Lawton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Coppers success for Marcia Bastin, Brian Hammond and Susan Armstrong

Members of the Honiton Golf Club Tuesday Mixed section enjoyingb their Christmas luncheon at the club. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

Axminster bowlers sign off for 2019 with a disappointing December

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Beer Primary School rated ‘excellent’

Pictured with pupils are (L/R) Rev Jeremy Trew, Rebecca Porter (headteacher), Amanda Hawtin (religious education lead) and Archdeacon Andrew Beane. Picture: Jean Smith.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists