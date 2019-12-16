Axminster bowlers sign off for 2019 with a disappointing December

Axminster's indoor bowlers have now completed their fixtures for 2019, but the year ended disappointingly as precious little success was enjoyed in December, writes David Harris.

First up came a 47-70 defeat at Moonfleet (Weymouth) against South Dorset, this despite the efforts of Alan Foster, Valerie Mellor, Malcolm Denslow and Alfie Day, who had a thrilling 23-22 success while the rink of Alan Curtis, Mike Mellor, Alan Gyngell and Brian Clark bagged themselves a most honourable 18-18 tie.

Next up a men's friendly was played at home to Madeira and the visitors returned to Exmouth with a 72-24 victory. There was just the one Axminster success in this match with the rink of Jack Hare, Tony Webber and Jim Brown winning 13-12.

Finally, in an Over-60s League match, Axminster again came second best, and once again it was at the hands of Madeira who served up a 100-58 defeat.

In this match the away rink of John Ellis, David Harris, Derek Pheby and Bob Sherborne managed a 19-15 win while the home rink of Brian Cursley, Alan Nabarro, Mick Henneghan and John Gough managed to tie their contest 17-17. There has been other recent action at the club with Axminster enjoying hosting three Devon colts matches during December and it is fair - and pleasing - to report that the future of Devon bowls does look good with some excellent players coming through the ranks.

Thanks to all club members who have helped with the organisation of these games, including producing what were some excellent teas!