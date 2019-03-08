Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axminster bowlers start new season with win over Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 11:04 28 April 2019

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

The Axminster Bowls Club 2019 outdoor season as launched by councillor Andrew Moulding and club president Lilian Lovatt in glorious sunshine, writes David Harris.

Twenty-seven members were present to take part in the annual spider that follows the official opening of the green.

The Spider, won by Jack Hare, was followed by a 'Roll-Up' that was enjoyed by one and all.

The bowlers' season got underway with a terrific 72-45 win in a mixed friendly meeting with Lyme Regis.

The successful Axminster rinks were: John Ellis, Mike Mellor, Ann Clayton, and Steven Apsey, (25-7); Philippa White, Brian Clark, George Mabon, and Doug Looskan, (20-9) and David Harris, Howard Keep, , Day, and James Windsor (18-10).

Axminster begin a new campaign of Over-60s Exeter and District League action this Wednesday (May 1) with a home game against Okehampton that starts at 2.30pm.

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Honiton shoppers bag £2,000 for The Poppy Factory

A poppy tribute to the fallen. Picture Chris Carson

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Honiton shoppers bag £2,000 for The Poppy Factory

A poppy tribute to the fallen. Picture Chris Carson

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster bowlers start new season with win over Lyme Regis

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton

Ida’s book is a village best-seller

Ida at uplyme school in 1931 - she is on the second row from the front, third from right.

Book reviews from East Devon Resident

Book reviews from East Devon Resident

Dancing around the May Pole

Ottery Primary School May Day celebrations (1999). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Honiton dominant as they lift Devon Intermediate Shield

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3392. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists