Axminster bowlers start new season with win over Lyme Regis
PUBLISHED: 11:04 28 April 2019
Archant
The Axminster Bowls Club 2019 outdoor season as launched by councillor Andrew Moulding and club president Lilian Lovatt in glorious sunshine, writes David Harris.
Twenty-seven members were present to take part in the annual spider that follows the official opening of the green.
The Spider, won by Jack Hare, was followed by a 'Roll-Up' that was enjoyed by one and all.
The bowlers' season got underway with a terrific 72-45 win in a mixed friendly meeting with Lyme Regis.
The successful Axminster rinks were: John Ellis, Mike Mellor, Ann Clayton, and Steven Apsey, (25-7); Philippa White, Brian Clark, George Mabon, and Doug Looskan, (20-9) and David Harris, Howard Keep, , Day, and James Windsor (18-10).
Axminster begin a new campaign of Over-60s Exeter and District League action this Wednesday (May 1) with a home game against Okehampton that starts at 2.30pm.