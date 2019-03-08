Axminster bowlers start new season with win over Lyme Regis

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

The Axminster Bowls Club 2019 outdoor season as launched by councillor Andrew Moulding and club president Lilian Lovatt in glorious sunshine, writes David Harris.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Twenty-seven members were present to take part in the annual spider that follows the official opening of the green.

The Spider, won by Jack Hare, was followed by a 'Roll-Up' that was enjoyed by one and all.

The bowlers' season got underway with a terrific 72-45 win in a mixed friendly meeting with Lyme Regis.

The successful Axminster rinks were: John Ellis, Mike Mellor, Ann Clayton, and Steven Apsey, (25-7); Philippa White, Brian Clark, George Mabon, and Doug Looskan, (20-9) and David Harris, Howard Keep, , Day, and James Windsor (18-10).

Axminster begin a new campaign of Over-60s Exeter and District League action this Wednesday (May 1) with a home game against Okehampton that starts at 2.30pm.