Axminster bowlers suffer first defeat of O60s campaign - but stay top

PUBLISHED: 12:04 01 June 2019

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Despite being well beaten away at Phear Park, the Axminster men remain in top spot in the Exeter and District Over-60s League, writes David Harris.

The team remain top having won three matches to date - the first an excellent 46-23 home win over Feniton Eagles, with wins on both rinks John Ellis, Jack Hare, and Doug Looskan (28-6) and George Mabon, Alfie Day, and Bob Sherborne (18-17).

The defeat at Phear Park, where the Axemen were beaten 44-15 with no winners, was followed by a 49-30 home success over Marina with wins on both rinks - Alan Gyngell, George Manon, and Bob Sherborne (27-18) and John Ellis, David Harris, and Doug Looskan (22-12).

The men's ambition in the County 'Foxlands' competition was short-lived when they were beaten 50-31 by the strong Seaton team, although, in this contest, the home rink of Jack Hare, David Harris, Brian Clark, and Doug Looskan, did manage a creditable 21-15 win!

In the mixed friendlies Axminster enjoyed a 77-38 home success over Honiton with wins for Margaret Brown, Valerie Mellor, and Brian Clark (24-11), Morrison Brown, Mike Mellor, and Ann Clayton (20-7) and Ann Burn, David Harris, and John Hill (20-10).

Next up, visiting Ottery were beaten 75-64 with success for Bob Hellier, Margaret Brown, and Brian Clark (24-15), Brenda Edwards, David Harris, and Ken Quick (22-13), and Pam Clark, Mike Mellor, and Jack Hare (20-8).

However, the final friendly of the period, a trip to Feniton, resulted in a 71-46 reversal with the only Axminster success being a 28-11 win for Joan Quick, David Harris, and Alfie Day.

