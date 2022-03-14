News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Axminster draw and Uni team secure the title

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 1:11 PM March 14, 2022
Axminster draw with Elburton Villa

Axminster draw with Elburton Villa - Credit: Andrew Graham

Axminster Town prepared for the midweek derby at Sidmouth Town with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at home to Elburton Villa on the weekend. 

Josh Wadham scored the goal for the Tigers, who are now tenth in the table but, with games in hand on the sides above them, a top seven finish is certainly within their grasp. 

Sidmouth are still fighting hard to pull away from the bottom two but suffered their first defeat under new manager Billy Rouse on the weekend, although no shame in a 2-0 defeat at title-chasing Brixham. Okehampton Argyle and Torpoint currently occupy the top two positions but third-placed Brixham have games in hand. 

There was a lovely moment in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East Division, where a 4-0 win for the University of Exeter over Feniton confirmed the students as league champions, and they were applauded off the pitch by Feniton. 

League champions University of Exeter

League champions University of Exeter - Credit: EUAFC


Non-League Football
Axminster News

Don't Miss

Old picture of an auction in Honiton

Opinion

The man who sold his wife for £1 at Honiton market

Margaret Lewis, curator of Honiton Museum

Author Picture Icon
seaton tramway

Double tourism award win for Seaton Tramway

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Charlie Gwillim, Heather Penwarden, Di Fuller, Lisa Beigan, Jan Webber, Toni Hiscocks, Lynette Talbot, Marion Drew

East Devon's 'leading ladies' in the spotlight on International Women's Day

Philippa Davies, Adam Manning, Alex Walton

Logo Icon
Honiton Town Council

Honiton Town Council elections: candidate profiles

Philippa Davies

person