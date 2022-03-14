Axminster draw and Uni team secure the title

Axminster Town prepared for the midweek derby at Sidmouth Town with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at home to Elburton Villa on the weekend.

Josh Wadham scored the goal for the Tigers, who are now tenth in the table but, with games in hand on the sides above them, a top seven finish is certainly within their grasp.

Sidmouth are still fighting hard to pull away from the bottom two but suffered their first defeat under new manager Billy Rouse on the weekend, although no shame in a 2-0 defeat at title-chasing Brixham. Okehampton Argyle and Torpoint currently occupy the top two positions but third-placed Brixham have games in hand.

There was a lovely moment in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East Division, where a 4-0 win for the University of Exeter over Feniton confirmed the students as league champions, and they were applauded off the pitch by Feniton.

League champions University of Exeter - Credit: EUAFC



