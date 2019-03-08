Axminster four-wood indoor titles for Doug Looskan and Margaret Crompton

Axminster indoor bowlers completed another season with the club finals weekend, writes David Harris.

The men’s four-wood singles was won by Doug Looskan, with Malcolm Denslow as the runner-up.

In the ladies’ four-wood singles, Margaret Crompton took the honours with Gill Campbell the runner-up.

The men’s four-wood drawn pairs saw success for Malcolm Denslow and Norman Denslow, who defeated Reg Crouch and Mike Knight in the final.

The ladies’ four-wood drawn pairs ended in victory for Valerie Mellor and Margaret Brown, who defeated Margaret Crompton and Brenda Edwards in the final.

Ann Clayton won the David Crompton Vase, defeating Mick Henneghan in the final while the Open Pairs final was won by Brian Clark and Valerie Mellor with the runners-up being Alfie Day and Said Milburn.

In the ladies’ invitation competition, the winners were the pairing of Phil White and David Harris and the runners-up were Margaret Crompton and Keith Jolley.

Last, but certainly not least, the Non-Winners Cup was won by Adam Dredge with the runner-up being Brian Cursley.