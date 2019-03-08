Axminster Gymnastics Club enjoys continuing success

Members of Axminster Gymnastics Club. Picture EMMA ROWE Archant

It's just one year on from Axminster Gymnastics Club moving into new premises, but the move to a home of their own has certainly paid dividends as the club enjoys success after success.

A total of 40 gymnasts from the club travelled to Barnstaple for a Women's Artistic Competition in which all the children competed on the floor, vault, beam and bars.

Axminster Gymnastics Club head coach Emma Rowe says: "The gymnasts behaved and performed to the highest standards and I can safely say that all the coaches are exceptionally proud of all the children who represented the club at the competition. "The results we achieved are outstanding and we couldn't ask for any more after such a short time and competing against much larger established clubs."

Emma continued: "We took a large range of children from the ages of four up to 14, all who competed at various levels of difficulty."

Axminster club members returned to East Devon with a magnificent haul of 37 medals! They won seven gold's, 13 silver and 17 bronze and, in addition, the group also bagged four 'first overall' trophies.

Emma says: "Special mention must got to those who won 'first overall' honours; Amber, Amelia, Chloe and Izzie. Huge congratulations to them and we also had a number of children who placed in the top three overall:; Lilly, Poppy, Keira and Zoe came second overall and Molly, Jasmine, Tia and Freya came third overall in their respective categories. It really does represent a series of amazing results from all our gymnasts."

For more information about the club and its classes you can email them at info@axminstergymnastics.co.uk or contact them via their Facebook page. Alternatively phone 07717 310198 or 01297 599461.

