Derby day at Tiger Way

Wednesday night is a big night for East Devon football, as Axminster Town host neighbours Honiton Town in the South-West Peninsula League at Tiger Way – kick-off 7.30pm.

The Tigers of Axminster have enjoyed a fine week on the pitch, starting with a battling 2-1 win at Elburton Villa to reach the quarter-finals of the St Luke’s Devon Cup. Jamie Price and Joe Chamberlain scored the goals and last eight ties are due to be played in January.

Axminster returned to Elburton four days later, this time for a league encounter, and produced an even better performance, winning 3-0 with a splendid hat-trick from Charlie Wilson to move into seventh in the table. The Tigers also have games in hand on many of the top six.

While the results over the past week have not been as kind to Honiton Town, the club was buoyed by an excellent attendance of 300 supporters for the landmark meeting with Exeter City in the St Luke’s Cup.

The game was played at Ottery St Mary’s Washbrook Meadows and those inside the ground were treated to a cracking game.

The young Grecians opened the scoring with a flowing move down the left on 20 minutes and a clever near-post finish. Exeter doubled their advantage when a free-kick from the left fizzed through a crowded penalty to beat goalkeeper Luke Ashford.

Despite the deficit, Honiton were excellent in the second period and set up a tense finish when Lewis Couch executed an audacious lob from 40 yards in the closing minutes, but Exeter held on for the victory.

The Hippos moved on to a home league game with their midweek hosts, Ottery, on Saturday and it was another entertaining encounter. Blake Freemantle broke the deadlock with a penalty in the first half for a Honiton lead.

In the second half, however, Ottery showed why they are pushing leaders Okehampton Argyle all the way. Danny Pym crossed for Ashley Small to equalise on the hour and Ottery grabbed the lead through a Nathan Cooper header. Jamie Vaughan-Ryall scored twice in the final three minutes to seal the Ottery win.

Ottery free-kick - Credit: Andrew Symonds

No holding back in local derby - Credit: Andrew Symonds



