Axminster indoor bowlers make winning start to new season

PUBLISHED: 13:03 15 October 2019

Following the opening of the Axminster indoor rinks by club president Norman Copland, there have been three mixed friendly matches and one men's friendly played, writes David Harris.

The action began with a fine 68-49 home victory over Honiton with success for Jack Hare, Valerie Mellor, Andy Curtis, and Brian Clark (27-12), and Brian Cursley, Tony Webber, David Harris, and Margaret Crompton (23-16).

Next up, Chardstock visited and were beaten 114-31. In this contest there were wins for Philippa White, Margaret Brown, David Harris and Norman Denslow (45-7), Malcolm Denslow, Morrison Brown, Les Clark, and Margaret Crompton (43-10) and Jack Hare, Tony Webber, Clive Marshall, and Ann Clayton (26-14).

The final friendly in the period was a home meeting with Ottery and this too produced a positive outcome for the home bowlers with Ottery beaten 75-43.

The Axminster winners in this meeting were: Philippa White, Les Clark, Clive Marshall, and Margaret Crompton (30-11), Ann Burn, Mike Mellor, David Harris, and Brian Clark (24-13) and Jack Hare, Valerie Mellor, George Mabon, and Doug Hislop (21-19).

The men lost their friendly at Sidmouth where they went down 52-43.

In what was an excellent encounter with some fine bowls played, the lone Axminster success came from the rink of John Ellis, Malcolm Denslow, David Harris, and Brian Clark.

