Axminster men complete Over-60s League season with fine win over Budleigh

Archant

Axminster men’s Over-60s team finished their league season with a resounding victory, writes David Harris.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They defeated Budleigh 92-56 with wins for both home rinks - Dave Pike, Ed Back house, Doug Looskan, and John Gough (37-7) and Mick Henneghan, Alan Nabarro, Richard Fridge, and Don Meylan (17-14) while there was also success for the away team of Malcolm Denslow, David Harris, Derek Pheby, and Norman Denslow (27-16).

As a result of this final game win, the team have finished fourth in the league and that means qualification for the KO Finals.

However, the draw has certainly given Axminster a tough task as have been paired with the competition favourites, Plymouth.

Axminster ladies enjoyed an excellent 42-17 success in their home meeting with Honiton. There were wins on both rinks - Mavis Swallow, A.N.Other, Jean Kesterton and Margaret Crompton (17-9), and Brenda Edwards, A.N.Other, Denise Davis and Ann Clayton (23-8).

In the mixed friendlies we started with a narrow defeat at home to Yeovil, (59-63), with a win for Jack Hare, Margaret Brown, David Harris and Margaret Crompton (29-22), before losing away at Staunton BC, (44-58), with success for Malcolm Denslow, Alan Foster, David Harris and Alfie Day (20-14).

In our final friendly we beat Chardstock at home (70-54) with wins for Jack Hare, Margaret Brown, Malcolm Denslow, and Brian Clark, (31-12) and Reg Crouch, Alan Gyngell, Mike Mellor and Margaret Crompton (26-20).