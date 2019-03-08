Advanced search

Axminster mixed team bowl to victory in close encounter with Taunton Deane

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 20 June 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster bowlers were involved in a thrilling mixed friendly at home to Taunton Deane, writes David Harris.

At the end of a close encounter, Axminster held a single shot lead at 52-51.

In the match there was a 17-15 win for the rink of Morrison Brown, Les Clark, and Alan Gyngell, a 16-9 win for John Hill, Margaret Brown, and James Windsor, and a 13-9 win for Jack Hare, David Harris, and George Mabon.

That win followed another mixed friendly; a trip to Seaton that saw Axminster beaten 77-61, this despite winning on two of the four rinks that were contested.

The two successful Axminster rinks were: Anne Burn, Alfie Day, and Ken Quick (24-11) and John Hill, David Harris, and James Windsor (21-12).

The Over-60s men's triples league team were edged out by just two shots on their visit to Topsham. They lost the match 37-35 despite a fine 16-14 win for John Ellis, David Harris, and Alfie Day.

However, the team bounced back to defeat visiting Chardstock 47-38 thanks to a 24-14 success for John Ellis, David Harris, and Doug Looskan (24-14) and this result returns the team to the top of the table.

The men's team also did well to overcome Budleigh in the county Top Club competition with success in three disciplines, a tie, and a one shot defeat in the others.

Most Read

Owners of new restaurant in Honiton say it will serve ‘proper’ Indian food

Owners of Indian Cuisine, Koyes Uddin and Joynul Islam outside the restaurant in New Street. Ref mhh 25 19TI 6802. Picture: Terry Ife

FOOD REVIEW: Mediterranean magic at Le Pisani in Seaton

Le Pisani, in Fore Street, Seaton. Picture: Callum Lawton

Police concerned for welfare of Axminster woman, 48, reported missing

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Karen Elizabeth Wyatt. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

‘Grand Designs’ style home plan is rejected

A picture of the derelict and dilapidated cottage shown to the planning committee and (inset) the concept of what the S-shaped cob and straw cottage, designed to replace it, would have looked like. Image: RCollins Architects.

Unique ship set to arrive in Lyme

The Phoenicia is heading for Lyme Regis. Picture Danielle Eubank

