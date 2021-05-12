Axminster progress in the Devon Senior Cup

Published: 12:00 AM May 12, 2021

Axminster Town 2nds booked a meeting with Bow AAC in the next round of the Devon Senior Cup after an impressive 5-1 victory over Millwey Rise.

The Tigers took an early lead and Nathan Hoole in the Rise goal made a fine save to keep his side in the game. Sam Dibling had a succession of efforts for the visitors before Axminster increased their lead.

A third goal immediately after half-time effectively sealed the win and Axminster managed two more before a Brad Conway consolation. The goals for Axminster came from Charlie Wilson 2, Sam Winslade, Joe Jones and James Girton.

In the League, however, Axminster suffered a 2-0 loss to Ottery St Mary, a result that prolongs the title race in Division 2 East.

Axminster Town Ladies have bowed out of the Devon Cup after a home defeat to Liverton United Ladies.