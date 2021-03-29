News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Axminster seconds only interested in finishing first

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM March 25, 2021    Updated: 1:56 PM March 29, 2021
Axminster 2nds future Manager Jamie Barfoot

Axminster 2nds future Manager Jamie Barfoot - Credit: Axminster Town

Axminster Town Reserves have set the target of winning every single game once the Devon and Exeter League resumes on Saturday. 
The Tigers travel to Millwey Rise this weekend and resume on 21 points, a 100% record following the restructure of the league after lockdown. 
There are seven more games to play for Axminster and a particularly interesting spell for versatile forward Jamie Barfoot, who will become player-manager of the reserves this summer. 
In the meantime, however, new first-team manager Dan Prettejohn will look to complete the fine job he has done so far with an exciting group of players at Tiger Way. 
“Dan is carrying on for the rest of this season, so I will be just concentrating on playing duties this weekend,” said Barfoot. “We are all desperate to get back playing and the return of a Saturday routine. 
“Our last game was before December, so four months away from football, and many of us build our week around the game on a Saturday. 
“We have all kept in touch through WhatsApp, players going out for runs and I actually have a spinning bike at home, so we’re keeping fit. It’s now about trying to find that match sharpness again, which will take time.  
“There will be no excuses though, our ambition is to win every game for the remainder of the season. We had an amazing record before lockdown and want that to continue, but we also know there are some decent sides in the division.” 
When Barfoot does assume management duties for the start of next season, the winning mentality will remain his ultimate focus, and that comes from giving everything you have for 90 minutes. 
It all bodes well for a positive future at Axminster, with a strong reserve side providing support for the first-team in their quest for a successful new season in the South-West Peninsula League.  
“I will definitely carry on playing when I take over the manager role,” added Barfoot. “It will be great to welcome supporters back and my approach will be maximum effort. 
“I hate losing football games and the least any manager can ask from players is to work hard.” 

Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Seven people have died at an East Devon care home, it has been reported

Seven deaths reported at care home

Tim Dixon

person
Craig Sluman, one of Honiton's on-call firefighters

Come and join us, says one of town's firefighters

Tim Dixon

person
Alan Lewis (right) with Graham Bedford

Non-League Football

Former Honiton Town boss passes away

Tim Herbert

person
An East Devon recycling vehicle

Recycling by East Devon residents is tenth best in country, DEFRA reveals

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus