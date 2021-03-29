Axminster seconds only interested in finishing first

Published: 12:00 AM March 25, 2021 Updated: 1:56 PM March 29, 2021

Axminster Town Reserves have set the target of winning every single game once the Devon and Exeter League resumes on Saturday.

The Tigers travel to Millwey Rise this weekend and resume on 21 points, a 100% record following the restructure of the league after lockdown.

There are seven more games to play for Axminster and a particularly interesting spell for versatile forward Jamie Barfoot, who will become player-manager of the reserves this summer.

In the meantime, however, new first-team manager Dan Prettejohn will look to complete the fine job he has done so far with an exciting group of players at Tiger Way.

“Dan is carrying on for the rest of this season, so I will be just concentrating on playing duties this weekend,” said Barfoot. “We are all desperate to get back playing and the return of a Saturday routine.

“Our last game was before December, so four months away from football, and many of us build our week around the game on a Saturday.

“We have all kept in touch through WhatsApp, players going out for runs and I actually have a spinning bike at home, so we’re keeping fit. It’s now about trying to find that match sharpness again, which will take time.

“There will be no excuses though, our ambition is to win every game for the remainder of the season. We had an amazing record before lockdown and want that to continue, but we also know there are some decent sides in the division.”

When Barfoot does assume management duties for the start of next season, the winning mentality will remain his ultimate focus, and that comes from giving everything you have for 90 minutes.

It all bodes well for a positive future at Axminster, with a strong reserve side providing support for the first-team in their quest for a successful new season in the South-West Peninsula League.

“I will definitely carry on playing when I take over the manager role,” added Barfoot. “It will be great to welcome supporters back and my approach will be maximum effort.

“I hate losing football games and the least any manager can ask from players is to work hard.”