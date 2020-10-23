Axminster’s indoor bowlers are back in action
PUBLISHED: 11:03 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 23 October 2020
Archant
The Axminster Bowls Club indoor bowlers are back in action at their Cloakham Lawns home.
There’s a three-times-a-week Roll-up being held each Monday, Tuesday and Friday with a 9.30am start.
In addition to the Roll-up meetings there’s a regular Tuesday afternoon Umbrella meeting.
Members wishing to play in the Umbrella are asked to be at Cloakham Lawns for 1:45pm so they are ready for a prompt 2pm start.
Meanwhile, the club is very keen to say a loud ‘thank you’ to all concerned at East Devon District Council for the splendid help they gave with regard to the club being able to access Section 106 funding which has helped the club to replace their outdoor carpet.
Members enjoyed using the new surface during what was a shortened outdoor season this year.
Could all members also please note that subs are now due!
