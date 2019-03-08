Advanced search

Axminster Skittle League: Results and Tables

PUBLISHED: 13:47 18 November 2019

Woodbury community fun day. Hector sends a ball down the skittle alley. Ref exe 9226-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Woodbury community fun day. Hector sends a ball down the skittle alley. Ref exe 9226-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Men's League Results 13th November

Division 1 Ax Con Rebels 299 (W Phillips 59) Green Army 292 (R Chapple 53), Lamb Spartans 334 (S Flint 66) Sidmouth Arms 330 (J Rich 60), Ax Inn B 342 (J Bailey 67) Tuckers C 328 (D Roberts S Hembrow 58), B & G's 380 (T Wellman 71) Thorncombe A 387 (N Hawker 78), Red Devils 405 (J Herbert 76) Wootton Cowboys 354 (G Brooks 68)

Division 2 Useless Tuckers 363 (J Legg 68) Kings Arms Seaton 315 (D Park 57), Tuckers Maggots 349 (C Schultze 64) Ax Inn Jokers 343 (D Churchill 61), Old Inn Kilm A 357 (M Collier 66) Ax Con Club A 355 (S Hawkins 67), Gerrard B 361 (J Salter 64) W H Colyford B 359 (T Hoad 68), Wootton Sherberts 308 (J Chapman 62) RedLion D 313 (T Herbert jnr 55)

Division 3 George Halfcuts 378 (R Strawbridge 78) Gerrard A 338 (T Love 63), Colcombe B 402 (M Loud 72) Old Inn Kilm B 394 (D Lavender 77), Ax Inn A 328 (T Pratt 61) Red Lion B 325 (W Apsey 59), New Inn C 342 (R Webb 66) Colcombe A 343 (F Batten 75), W H Wilm A 370 (D Olive B Plastow 71) Lamb A 329 (N Jones 61)

Division 4 Gerrard C 325 (B Knight 58) Tuckers A 364 (Kemp 71), New Inn B 334 (A Cook 67) The Hind Rotary 339 (J Reaney 63), King Wingers 292 (P Horne 53) Tuckers Old Boys 246 (B Wynn 46), Tuckers Y 412 (M Searle 77) New Inn Hawks 354 (D Rowe 61), Colcombe Nomads 420 (R Gush 89) Ax Con Old Boys 361 (R Thresher 72)

Tables

Division 1 P W D L PTS

Sidmouth Arms (Upottery) 8 7 0 1 14

Lamb Spartans 8 6 0 2 12

Ax Con Club Rebels 8 6 0 2 12

Thorncombe A 9 6 0 3 12

Red Lion Red Devils 8 5 0 3 10

Axminster Inn B 8 5 0 3 10

Green Army 9 4 0 5 8

Tuckers C 9 3 1 5 7

B & G's 8 3 0 5 6

Wooton Cowboys 9 3 0 6 6

Thorncombe C 7 2 1 4 5

Gerrard D 8 2 0 6 4

The Feds (Kingfisher) 7 0 0 7 0

Division 2 P W D L PTS

Red Lion D 8 6 0 2 12

Old Inn Kilmington A 8 6 0 2 12

New Inn Kilmington A 7 5 0 2 10

Gerrard B 7 5 0 2 10

Useless Tuckers 8 4 1 3 9

Tuckers Maggots 8 4 0 4 8

Kings Arms Seaton A 7 4 0 3 8

Wooton Sherberts 7 3 0 4 6

Golden Hind IV 7 3 0 4 6

Axe Inn Jokers 8 3 0 5 6

White Hart Colyford B 8 1 1 6 3

Axe Con Club A 9 1 0 8 2

Division 3 P W D L PTS

Lamb 49's 8 7 0 1 14

White Hart Wilmington A 9 7 0 2 14

Colcombe B 8 6 0 2 12

Thorncombe B 8 6 0 2 12

New Inn Kilmington C 9 5 0 4 10

George C'stock Halfcuts 9 4 0 5 8

Lamb A 8 4 0 4 8

Colcombe A 8 4 0 4 8

Gerrard A 8 3 0 5 6

Lamb Shanks 7 3 0 4 6

Axminster Inn A 8 2 0 6 4

Red Lion B 8 1 0 7 2

Old Inn Kilmington B 8 1 0 7 2

Division 4 P W D L PTS

Colcombe Nomads 9 8 0 1 16

King Wingers 8 8 0 0 16

Tuckers A 8 5 0 3 10

Golden Hind Rotary 8 5 0 3 10

Ax Con Old Boys 8 5 0 3 10

New Inn B 9 4 0 5 8

Gerrard C 9 4 0 5 8

Kingfisher A 8 4 0 4 8

Tuckers Y 7 3 0 4 6

New Inn Kilmington Hawks 8 3 0 5 6

Cloakham Stars 6 1 0 5 2

Seaton Bowling Club 7 1 0 6 2

Tuckers Old Boys 9 1 0 8 2

Ladies League Results 11th November

Division 1 Colcombe B 366 (S Chaplin 74) Cloakham A 341 (G Campbell 64), Colcombe Girls 338 (E Jones 71) Ax Inn A 377 (S Boyland 70), New Inn A 283 (G Perkins 57) New Inn B 320 (H Phillips 58), Cloakham Belles 359 (C Spiller 65) Lamb WotNots 338 (M McDonald L Galloway 60), Golden Girls 347 (H Smith 64) Colcombe A 339 (A Ogden 65), Rousdon Ladies 333 (G Gabb 70) Bees Knees 314 (L Bastin 61)

Division 2 Gerrard Guzzlers 314 (A Collins 59) Offwell Owls 292 (H Hible 54), Lamb Battleaxes 285 (H Herrod 52) Kingfisher Bluebirds 277 (T Kenworthy 55), Thorncombe A 288 (K Gaylard 56) Thorncombe Newtops 293 (C Bull M Marks 53), Cloakham Rabble 329 (F Bagge 67) Colcombe Angels 310 (B Bracey 58), Tuckers A 299 (C Seward 59) Gerrard A 299 (M Yates 59), Axe-Enders 264 (M Henley 50) Tuckers B 278 (K Laing D West 51)

Tables

Division 1 P W D L PTS

Cloakham Belles 8 7 0 1 14

Cloakham A 8 6 0 2 12

Axe Inn A 8 5 1 2 11

Colcombe A 8 5 0 3 10

Rousdon Ladies 8 5 0 3 10

Golden Girls Dolphin 8 4 0 4 8

Bees Knees 8 4 0 4 8

Wotnots 8 3 0 5 6

New Inn B 8 2 1 5 5

Colcombe Girls 8 2 0 6 4

Colcombe B 8 2 0 6 4

New Inn A 8 2 0 6 4

Division 2 P W D L PTS

Thorncombe Newtops 8 8 0 0 16

Thorncombe A 8 5 0 3 10

Gerrard Guzzlers 8 4 1 3 9

Gerrard A 7 4 1 2 9

Colcombe Angels 8 4 0 4 8

Cloakham Rabble 8 4 0 4 8

Tuckers Arms B 7 4 0 3 8

Lamb Battleaxes 8 4 0 4 8

Kingfisher Bluebirds 8 3 0 5 6

Offwell Owls 8 3 0 5 6

Tuckers Arms A 8 2 1 5 5

Axe-Enders 8 0 1 7 1

Most Read

Happy ending for Seaton boy’s book reading challenge

Ray Leaner with is Book Track Award. Picture Richard O’Mahoney

Chard edged out in close encounter with table-topping St Austell

Rugby ball.

Seaton gears up for a 2019 Christmas spectacular

Seaton Christmas Carnival. Ref mha 49 18TI 6224. Picture: Terry Ife

Present Makers selling exhibition has best-ever opening day at Honiton gallery

Gemma Girvan and Emma Molony showcase some of the products on sale at Present Makers. Picture: Callum Lawton

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Happy ending for Seaton boy’s book reading challenge

Ray Leaner with is Book Track Award. Picture Richard O’Mahoney

Chard edged out in close encounter with table-topping St Austell

Rugby ball.

Seaton gears up for a 2019 Christmas spectacular

Seaton Christmas Carnival. Ref mha 49 18TI 6224. Picture: Terry Ife

Present Makers selling exhibition has best-ever opening day at Honiton gallery

Gemma Girvan and Emma Molony showcase some of the products on sale at Present Makers. Picture: Callum Lawton

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Feniton bowlers celebrate another wonderful season

Feniton Bowls Club's Mixed Pairs winners Di and Bill Bowden with club captain Graham Phillips. Picture: FENITON BOWLS CLUB

Dunkeswell Rovers win well at Lyme Regis

Football

Offwell top the Honiton Skittle League after defeating Coasters

skittles generic picture

Happy ending for Seaton boy’s book reading challenge

Ray Leaner with is Book Track Award. Picture Richard O’Mahoney

Axminster Skittle League: Results and Tables

Woodbury community fun day. Hector sends a ball down the skittle alley. Ref exe 9226-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists