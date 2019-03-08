Axminster Skittle League: Results and Tables

Men's League Results 13th November

Division 1 Ax Con Rebels 299 (W Phillips 59) Green Army 292 (R Chapple 53), Lamb Spartans 334 (S Flint 66) Sidmouth Arms 330 (J Rich 60), Ax Inn B 342 (J Bailey 67) Tuckers C 328 (D Roberts S Hembrow 58), B & G's 380 (T Wellman 71) Thorncombe A 387 (N Hawker 78), Red Devils 405 (J Herbert 76) Wootton Cowboys 354 (G Brooks 68)

Division 2 Useless Tuckers 363 (J Legg 68) Kings Arms Seaton 315 (D Park 57), Tuckers Maggots 349 (C Schultze 64) Ax Inn Jokers 343 (D Churchill 61), Old Inn Kilm A 357 (M Collier 66) Ax Con Club A 355 (S Hawkins 67), Gerrard B 361 (J Salter 64) W H Colyford B 359 (T Hoad 68), Wootton Sherberts 308 (J Chapman 62) RedLion D 313 (T Herbert jnr 55)

Division 3 George Halfcuts 378 (R Strawbridge 78) Gerrard A 338 (T Love 63), Colcombe B 402 (M Loud 72) Old Inn Kilm B 394 (D Lavender 77), Ax Inn A 328 (T Pratt 61) Red Lion B 325 (W Apsey 59), New Inn C 342 (R Webb 66) Colcombe A 343 (F Batten 75), W H Wilm A 370 (D Olive B Plastow 71) Lamb A 329 (N Jones 61)

Division 4 Gerrard C 325 (B Knight 58) Tuckers A 364 (Kemp 71), New Inn B 334 (A Cook 67) The Hind Rotary 339 (J Reaney 63), King Wingers 292 (P Horne 53) Tuckers Old Boys 246 (B Wynn 46), Tuckers Y 412 (M Searle 77) New Inn Hawks 354 (D Rowe 61), Colcombe Nomads 420 (R Gush 89) Ax Con Old Boys 361 (R Thresher 72)

Tables

Division 1 P W D L PTS

Sidmouth Arms (Upottery) 8 7 0 1 14

Lamb Spartans 8 6 0 2 12

Ax Con Club Rebels 8 6 0 2 12

Thorncombe A 9 6 0 3 12

Red Lion Red Devils 8 5 0 3 10

Axminster Inn B 8 5 0 3 10

Green Army 9 4 0 5 8

Tuckers C 9 3 1 5 7

B & G's 8 3 0 5 6

Wooton Cowboys 9 3 0 6 6

Thorncombe C 7 2 1 4 5

Gerrard D 8 2 0 6 4

The Feds (Kingfisher) 7 0 0 7 0

Division 2 P W D L PTS

Red Lion D 8 6 0 2 12

Old Inn Kilmington A 8 6 0 2 12

New Inn Kilmington A 7 5 0 2 10

Gerrard B 7 5 0 2 10

Useless Tuckers 8 4 1 3 9

Tuckers Maggots 8 4 0 4 8

Kings Arms Seaton A 7 4 0 3 8

Wooton Sherberts 7 3 0 4 6

Golden Hind IV 7 3 0 4 6

Axe Inn Jokers 8 3 0 5 6

White Hart Colyford B 8 1 1 6 3

Axe Con Club A 9 1 0 8 2

Division 3 P W D L PTS

Lamb 49's 8 7 0 1 14

White Hart Wilmington A 9 7 0 2 14

Colcombe B 8 6 0 2 12

Thorncombe B 8 6 0 2 12

New Inn Kilmington C 9 5 0 4 10

George C'stock Halfcuts 9 4 0 5 8

Lamb A 8 4 0 4 8

Colcombe A 8 4 0 4 8

Gerrard A 8 3 0 5 6

Lamb Shanks 7 3 0 4 6

Axminster Inn A 8 2 0 6 4

Red Lion B 8 1 0 7 2

Old Inn Kilmington B 8 1 0 7 2

Division 4 P W D L PTS

Colcombe Nomads 9 8 0 1 16

King Wingers 8 8 0 0 16

Tuckers A 8 5 0 3 10

Golden Hind Rotary 8 5 0 3 10

Ax Con Old Boys 8 5 0 3 10

New Inn B 9 4 0 5 8

Gerrard C 9 4 0 5 8

Kingfisher A 8 4 0 4 8

Tuckers Y 7 3 0 4 6

New Inn Kilmington Hawks 8 3 0 5 6

Cloakham Stars 6 1 0 5 2

Seaton Bowling Club 7 1 0 6 2

Tuckers Old Boys 9 1 0 8 2

Ladies League Results 11th November

Division 1 Colcombe B 366 (S Chaplin 74) Cloakham A 341 (G Campbell 64), Colcombe Girls 338 (E Jones 71) Ax Inn A 377 (S Boyland 70), New Inn A 283 (G Perkins 57) New Inn B 320 (H Phillips 58), Cloakham Belles 359 (C Spiller 65) Lamb WotNots 338 (M McDonald L Galloway 60), Golden Girls 347 (H Smith 64) Colcombe A 339 (A Ogden 65), Rousdon Ladies 333 (G Gabb 70) Bees Knees 314 (L Bastin 61)

Division 2 Gerrard Guzzlers 314 (A Collins 59) Offwell Owls 292 (H Hible 54), Lamb Battleaxes 285 (H Herrod 52) Kingfisher Bluebirds 277 (T Kenworthy 55), Thorncombe A 288 (K Gaylard 56) Thorncombe Newtops 293 (C Bull M Marks 53), Cloakham Rabble 329 (F Bagge 67) Colcombe Angels 310 (B Bracey 58), Tuckers A 299 (C Seward 59) Gerrard A 299 (M Yates 59), Axe-Enders 264 (M Henley 50) Tuckers B 278 (K Laing D West 51)

Tables

Division 1 P W D L PTS

Cloakham Belles 8 7 0 1 14

Cloakham A 8 6 0 2 12

Axe Inn A 8 5 1 2 11

Colcombe A 8 5 0 3 10

Rousdon Ladies 8 5 0 3 10

Golden Girls Dolphin 8 4 0 4 8

Bees Knees 8 4 0 4 8

Wotnots 8 3 0 5 6

New Inn B 8 2 1 5 5

Colcombe Girls 8 2 0 6 4

Colcombe B 8 2 0 6 4

New Inn A 8 2 0 6 4

Division 2 P W D L PTS

Thorncombe Newtops 8 8 0 0 16

Thorncombe A 8 5 0 3 10

Gerrard Guzzlers 8 4 1 3 9

Gerrard A 7 4 1 2 9

Colcombe Angels 8 4 0 4 8

Cloakham Rabble 8 4 0 4 8

Tuckers Arms B 7 4 0 3 8

Lamb Battleaxes 8 4 0 4 8

Kingfisher Bluebirds 8 3 0 5 6

Offwell Owls 8 3 0 5 6

Tuckers Arms A 8 2 1 5 5

Axe-Enders 8 0 1 7 1