Axminster Skittles League ladies KO Cup final to be between Cloakham A and Ax Inn A

skittles generic picture Archant

The Axminster Skittle League ladies knock-out cup semi-finals have been played and it all leaves the final to be contested between Cloakham A and Ax Inn A.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

That final will be played at the Guildhall on Finals Night being held on Friday, April 26.

Also played last week was the third round of the men’s Ellis Shield which produced wins for Gerrard B, Wootton Cowboys, George Chdstock Halfcuts, Thorncombe B, Tuckers Maggots, New Inn A, Ax Con Rebels and Green Army.

The full breakdown of results is:

Axminster Skittle League

Ladies Knock out cup semi-finals

Cloakham A 371 (C Craven 69), New Inn B 345 (M Gardner 64); Lamb Battleaxes 323 (L Beer 62), Ax Inn A 385 (R Crichard 87)

Knockout Cup Final to be played at the Guildhall on finals night Fri 26th April

Men’s Ellis Shield Results 3rd Round

Kingfisher Feds 192 (G Warren 44), George Halfcuts 195 (R Strawbridge 47); Tuckers Maggots 292 (C Schultze 68), Lamb 49rs 265 (J Ellis 53); B & G’s 296 (D Board 62), Ax Con Rebels 300 (P Pomeroy 65); Wootton Cowboys 222 (S Forsey 49), Red Devils 187 (P Margetts 42); Thorncombe B 257 (C Atyeo 67), Wootton Sherberts 201 (D Tolley 45); New Inn A 250 (D Hodder 48), Lamb Spartans 237 (S Hall 55); New Inn B 255 (S Adlam 51), Green Army 295 (R Chapple 67)

Next Round – to be played on Tuesday, February 26

Gerrard B v Wootton Cowboys, George Chdstock Halfcuts v Thorncombe B, Tuckers Maggots v New Inn A, Ax Con Rebels v Green Army

Men’s League results from matches played on February 13

Division 1 Green Army 404 (G Kent 94), Ax Con Rebels 470 (R Murdy 96); Red Devils 392 (G Fisher 77), Lamb Spartans 394 (C Miller 84); Tuckers C 400 (J Bowditch 82), Sidmouth Arms 355 (S Durrant D Patch 63); Gerrard D 382 (P Dean 70), B & G’s 383 (D Board 82); Kingfisher Feds 315 (J Chaplyn C Challis J Chaplyn 56), Wootton Sherberts 293 (A Churchill 57); Wootton Cowboys 335 (J Jones 72), Tuckers Maggots 300 (D Godwin 56);

Division 2 Kings Arms Seaton 350 (K Merritt 74), Old Inn Kilm A 345 (M Collier 64); Gerrard B 336 (J Salter 62), Ax Inn Jokers 356 (Doug Churchill 65); Useless Tuckers 404 (J Legg 79), Red Lion D 364 (M Lewis 72); W H Wilm A 379 (B Plastow 75), Thorncombe B 367 (P Fursman 72); Thorncombe C 355 (M Taylor 67), Ax Inn B 331 (J Bailey 61);

Division 3 Lamb 49rs 336 (J Larcombe 61), Colcombe B 326 (K Mitcham P Short K Wyatt 59); New Inn Hawks 349 (A Gligg 66), George Halfcuts 352 (R Strawbridge 67); King Wingers 281 (W Curnoe 54), Gerrard A 294 (R Smith 51); Ax Inn A 332 (S Fifer 67), Lamb Shanks 298 (D Chaplin 55); Colcombe A 402 (M Monkhouse 78), Golden Hind IV 446 (J Mitcham 92); W H Warriors 331 (D Gammon 60), W H Wilm B 337 (M Hoad 68);

Division 4 Tuckers Y 345 (M Searle 61), Ax Con Old Boys 319 (A Brown 61); Colcombe Nomads 400 (B Sheddon 74), Tuckers Old Boys 322 (R Herbert N Harrison 58); Cloakham Stars 379 (J Aldred 77), New Inn B 361 (M McKensie 71); Old Inn Kilm B 345 (M Prideaux J Highet D Lavender 61), Seaton BC 276 (D Ridd 52); Golden Hind Rotary 305 (J Beck 57), Kingfisher A 300 (R Carlton 58)

Tables

Division 1 P W D L Pts

Ax Con Club Rebels 19 14 0 5 28

B & G’s 19 13 0 6 26

Lamb Spartans 19 13 0 6 26

Tuckers C 19 13 0 6 26

Wooton Cowboys 19 12 0 7 24

The Feds (Kingfisher) 19 10 0 9 20

Sidmouth Arms (Upottery) 19 10 0 9 20

Thorncombe A 18 9 0 9 18

Red Lion Red Devils 19 8 1 10 17

Gerrard D 19 8 0 11 16

Tuckers Maggots 19 7 0 12 14

Thorncombe Drifters 18 6 0 12 12

Green Army 19 6 0 13 12

Wooton Sherberts 19 2 1 16 5

Division 2 P W D L Pts

Axminster Inn B 18 13 1 4 27

Gerrard B 18 11 1 6 23

Thorncombe C 17 11 0 6 22

Red Lion D 18 9 1 8 19

Axe Inn Jokers 17 9 0 8 18

Useless Tuckers 18 8 1 9 17

Axe Con Club A 16 8 0 8 16

New Inn Kilmington C 17 8 0 9 16

Old Inn Kilmington A 17 8 0 9 16

Thorncombe B 18 8 0 10 16

New Inn Kilmington A 16 7 0 9 14

Kings Arms Seaton A 17 7 0 10 14

White Hart Wilmington A 17 3 0 14 6

Division 3 P W D L Pts

White Hart Wilmington B 18 15 0 3 30

Lamb 49’s 17 13 0 4 26

Golden Hind IV 18 13 0 5 26

George C’stock Halfcuts 17 11 0 6 22

Axminster Inn A 18 9 1 8 19

Gerrard A 18 9 1 8 19

Lamb Shanks 18 8 1 9 17

Colcombe B 17 8 0 9 16

Lamb A 17 8 0 9 16

New Inn Kilmington Hawks 17 5 0 12 10

King Wingers 18 5 0 13 10

Colcombe A 18 4 1 13 9

White Hart Warriors (Colyford) 17 4 0 13 8

Division 4 P W D L Pts

Old Inn Kilmington B 17 13 0 4 26

Red Lion B 16 11 1 4 23

Bev’s Boys 14 10 0 4 20

Tuckers Y 17 9 0 8 18

Golden Hind Rotary 18 9 0 9 18

Seaton Bowling Club 16 9 0 7 18

Gerrard C 16 8 0 8 16

Colcombe Nomads 18 8 0 10 16

New Inn B 16 8 0 8 16

Ax Con Old Boys 18 7 0 11 14

Tuckers Old Boys 16 6 0 10 12

Kingfisher A 18 5 1 12 11

Cloakham Stars 18 5 0 13 10