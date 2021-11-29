Tigers draw, Beer win and the Rise fight back

Axminster Town once again underlined their status as one of the top sides in Peninsula League football with a deserved 1-1 draw at home to third-placed Ivybridge Town.

Braeden Symes scored the opening goal for the Tigers and were heading toward all three points before two Axminster players were sin-binned, opening the door for the Ivies to pinch a draw.

Axminster are ten points off the leaders Okehampton Argyle but have two games in hand, and will fancy their chances in the trip to Torridgeside this weekend. Honiton Town went down to a 2-0 defeat at Plymouth Marjon and host Elmore on Saturday.

There was a disappointing 3-1 defeat for Feniton at home to Liverton United in the Devon Football League but a better day at the office for Beer Albion Reserves, who kept their four-point lead at the top of Devon and Exeter Division 2 with a 4-1 victory at home to Tedburn St Mary writes RIchard Honnor.

The Fishermen’s performance was a big improvement on the previous week when they were held to a 3-3 draw in the corresponding fixture at Tedburn.

Max Richardson timed his run perfectly to receive a pass threaded through by midfielder Alex Paget. The Tedburn keeper made a bold attempt to block Richardson’s cleanly struck effort but the momentum took the ball over the goal line.

Beer went 2-0 up on 31 minutes again through Richardson. The Beer forward rasped the back of the net from eight yards after neat link-up play between Simon Smith and Reece Best around the edge of the box.

Tedburn pulled one back before half-time but Beer’s crucial third goal came from substitute Harry Lawrence on 74 minutes. Two minutes later Beer rounded off the 4-1 victory.

Millwey Rise 2nds almost fully recovered from a nightmare start, pushing Exmouth Rovers all the way before exiting the Geary Cup following a 3-2 defeat.

Rovers took full advantage of the strong wind to race into a 3-0 lead but the second half was a completely different affair. A corner found the head of Jack Bennett for Millwey’s first goal and Mark Pike also found the net, but Exmouth just about held on.