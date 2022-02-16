Beer Albion battle to three important points

After the euphoria of last week’s cup win against Lapford, Beer were given a sharp reminder that there are very few easy games in Devon and Exeter Premier, writes Richard Honnor.

They did eventually secure three league points but were made to work hard for the 2-1 victory by resilient opponents, Okehampton Argyle 2nds.

It was not a great spectacle for the 80 watchers but, in fairness, the strong wind and drying pitch were far from ideal for good football. Credit must be given to the Fishermen for grinding out the win when not at their best.

Importantly, the win keeps them in third spot and still in touch with league leaders Lapford and Thorverton. The Fishermen also scored two well-crafted goals to secure the victory.

With a strong wind at their backs, Beer totally dominated possession in the first half but all too often the final ball was over-hit. Early pressure brought an effort from Kieron Daniels which flew just over the bar and then a goal line scramble in which Beer’s Joe Adkin looked certain to score but the Okies defence somehow kept the ball out.

The Fishermen enjoyed their best spell of the match towards the middle of the first half, resulting in a well-taken 29th minute goal from Tony Pinder. After Brooklyn Wilkins won the ball in midfield, Giles Basson threaded a pass through to Pinder, who put the ball past the advancing Okies ‘keeper.

Despite several on-target attempts from Charley Skilton, Brooklyn Wilkins and Chris Long, the Fishermen had to be content with a one goal lead at half-time. They also suffered a blow when midfielder Long was forced out of action with a calf injury on 36 minutes.

Two minutes after the break, Skilton was unlucky when his 20-yarder seemed destined for the top corner but the ball swerved narrowly wide in the blustery conditions.

After Basson hit a close-range effort over the bar a couple of minutes later, it seemed just a matter of time before the overworked Okehampton defence would crack. But, on 55 minutes, the visitors were gifted an equaliser.

From almost halfway, Liam Cox struck a firm back pass but did not to see that ‘keeper Charley Ledger was out of the six-yard box. Despite Ledger’s desperate chase back towards his goal, the ball gathered speed in the tail wind and rolled into the net!

The visitors, who had scarcely launched an attack to this point, grew in confidence. Ledger was forced to make two fine saves at full stretch to keep his side on level terms after a series of corners and dangerous free-kicks had tested the Beer defence.

The Fishermen’s young side could not get their passes flowing and became increasingly frustrated. Only when Okehampton began to tire in the last 15 minutes did Beer recover some composure.

They went close to scoring after another desperate goalmouth scramble before Will House hit the 80th minute winner. Receiving the ball from a corner, the Beer wing-back cut in from the left and hit a perfectly placed 20-yarder across the penalty box and into the top right corner to secure the points for his side.

Although not at their best, there were some good individual performances for Beer, notably, keeper Charley Ledger, goal scorer Tony Pinder and centre-back Joe Adkin. But sponsor Annings Heating and Plumbing Engineers Ltd awarded man-of-the-match to Okehampton’s James Williams for a defiant performance at the heart of the Okies defence.

Beer Albion 2nds went back to the top of Devon and Exeter Division 2 with a 2-1 win away at Chagford. This was the Fishermen’s first win in 2022 and a much-improved performance on recent displays. Beer were far more attack-minded than of late and, but for missed chances, the scoreline would have been far more comfortable.

Beer led 1-0 at half time through Jake Dack half but Chagford equalised soon after the break. The winning goal came from Josh Lund on 65 minutes.

Fishermen’s Manager Jamie Bond was delighted with the whole team’s performance and welcomed back defender Ashley Driver, who came on from the bench after a long struggle with injury.

Next Saturday, Beer have their toughest challenge of the season when they travel to league-leaders Lapford, who will be keen avenge their Devon Premier Cup defeat at the hands of the Fishermen two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Beer 2nds entertain Alphington 3rds at the Furzebrake in a Division 2 encounter. Kick-off is 3pm and match sponsors are the Harbour Beer Boys.