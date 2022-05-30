Beer Albion are the champions of Devon

Beer Albion capped an amazing season by winning the Sportslighting Devon Premier Cup, defeating North Molton Sports Club in a thrilling match at the Devon FA HQ ground in Newton Abbot, writes Richard Honnor.

The Fishermen became the first Devon and Exeter League side for 32 years to lift this trophy. The Fishermen were cheered on by around 300 supporters from Beer village, who formed the majority of the 540 crowd, a record attendance for the Coach Road Ground.

With the scores level 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes, the game was decided by a highly dramatic penalty shoot-out, which the Fishermen won 5-4. Goalkeeper Elliot Driver gave Beer the upper hand when he made a brilliant save at full stretch to deny North Molton’s first penalty taker.

The Fishermen made no mistake with their first four penalties and the game appeared to be won when Driver saved North Molton’s fifth spot kick. But victory celebrations were premature as Driver had moved off his goal line before the kick was taken. The re-take was despatched but then Will House coolly fired home Beer’s final penalty to secure his side their deserved victory.

Earlier, the North Devon side took an early lead after Beer failed to deal with a free kick headed on from the edge of the penalty area. The ball broke loose inside the box, presenting Dylan Williams with an easy chance and he made no mistake.

Midfielder Charley Skilton became increasingly prominent, always encouraging his team mates and invariably at the heart of Beer’s attacking play. It was Skilton who got his side back into the match with a spectacular equaliser on 35 minutes. After a neat exchange of passes with his co-midfielder Chris Long, Skilton hit an unstoppable shot from 22 yards into the top right hand corner.

The goal steadied Beer’s nerves and seemed to stun North Molton. The Fishermen grew in confidence and after the break they took control of the game. However, clear-cut chances for both sides were few and far between.

But Beer were not to be denied a richly deserved victory, arguably their greatest achievement in the Club’s 103-year history.

Beer Albion Devon Premier Cup Champions - Credit: Kelly Lawrence



