Beer Albion edge Colyton in local showdown

Published: 6:56 PM October 18, 2021





Beer Albion remain top of the Devon and Exeter Premier Division after winning 2-1 at Colyton in this hard-fought East Devon derby ,writes RIchard Honnor.

Last week, the Fishermen had overwhelmed Colyton 6-0 on home turf but there was little to choose between the two sides on this occasion.

The match was settled by a 77th minute penalty after Giles Basson’s determined run into the box was halted by a mistimed tackle. Up stepped centre back Liam Cox to coolly slot the penalty home and secure the three points for the Fishermen.

Both sides were having early success with their tactics with Beer ‘keeper Elliott Driver twice being tested by shots from distance and then Beer’s Charley Skilton hitting the crossbar from 20 yards after a swift break by Giles Basson.

You may also want to watch:

Beer went 1-0 ahead on 15 minutes through midfielder Brooklyn Wilkins. who was in the right place to toe-poke the ball home from eight yards after another swift counter down the left flank.



Both sides continued to create opportunities but great blocks from Colyton’s defenders thwarted goalbound efforts by Tony Pinder on 32 minutes and then Wilkins on 39 minutes denied Beer adding to their lead.

However, Colyton grabbed the equaliser just before half time when Callum Somers was presented with a gift after Beer’s defence failed to deal with an awkwardly bouncing cross into the box.

After Cox’s decisive penalty, Beer were reduced to 10-men when keeper Driver was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for retaliation. He had already been shown a yellow in the 1st half for a similar offence. His team mates were left to negotiate a tricky final 10 minutes but they held on determinedly to secure the win.

Back at the Furzebrake, Beer Albion 2nd’s remain top of Division 2 after a convincing 4-1 win against Clyst Valley 2nd’s. Goals from Thomas Perry(2), Max Richardson and Barnaby Down sealed the three points. It was Down’s first goal for the club and well-deserved after a hard-working performance.