Beer Albion back in title hunt with crucial victory

In front of a Furzebrake crowd of 80, Beer Albion got back to winning ways on with a 1-0 win over Elmore 2nd’s writes Richard Honnor.

It was a gripping Devon and Exeter Premier Division encounter and the Fishermen’s narrow victory keeps them in touch with the top two sides Lapford and Thorverton.

It was also sweet revenge for the Fishermen, who, in the preceding week, had been knocked out of the East Devon Senior Cup by the Eagles. But for some excellent defending and fine goalkeeping, the scoreline could have been far higher. In the end, the game was settled by a second-half goal of real quality from Beer forward Giles Basson.

Despite the blustery conditions, numerous chances were created by both sides in a thrilling end-to-end first half. The highlights were a fine point blank save by Elliot Driver, which denied Elmore the lead from a header at the far post, and a couple of excellent saves from the Elmore ‘keeper to thwart goalbound efforts from Alex Paget, who had a splendid match.

The match continued in the same attacking vein until Giles Basson broke the deadlock on 62 minutes. When Elmore failed clear their lines following a corner, Basson, positioned wide of the far post, latched on to a cross from Paget, and the Beer forward hit an unstoppable strike from an acute angle into the net.

Elmore tried valiantly to get back in the game but the Fishermen held on to secure three well-earned points. In a sound team performance, everyone played their part, but pick of Beer’s outfield players were Paget and sweeper Jack Harwood. Man-of-the-match was awarded by sponsors Richard Honnor and Peter Adkin to Elliot Driver for a number of crucial saves.

Beer Albion 2nds scored a last-minute goal to secure a 2-2 draw away at bottom side Clyst Valley 2nds, who were strengthened on the day by the inclusion of some of their first-team players.

Clyst Valley led 1-0 but the Fishermen equalised through Reece Best. The home side went 2-1 in front but Ollie Paget scored a last-minute equaliser from a fine Shaun Denslow free-kick to rescue a point for Beer.