Beer Albion looking down on the rest

Published: 9:17 PM September 20, 2021

Beer Albion sit top of the Devon and Exeter Premier Division table following a 2-0 away win against Ottery St Mary 2nds, writes RIchard Honnor.

Defensively, the Fishermen were hard to break down and offensively they played with good pace and plenty of commitment.

It was an eventful first 20 minutes. Centre back Joe Adkin was booked early for retaliation and Beer ‘keeper Charlie Ledger was in action, saving well at his left-hand post to thwart a 20-yard free kick.



The Fishermen soon settled down to dominate possession and took the lead on 17 minutes with a well-crafted goal. Midfielder Brook Wilkins won the ball in midfield and slid a quick pass to the feet of Giles Basson. The Beer frontman, in a tight space, cut inside his marker and scored off the post from 12 yards out.



After the break, the Fishermen were still on top but became frustrated by their inability to increase their lead and play from both sides became very scrappy. But Ottery were unable to make any impression against Beer’s back line for which George Harwood and Jack Prior were particularly impressive.

As the home side began to tire, Beer put some good moves together and Reece Best planted a header narrowly wide from Basson’s free kick. Basson himself put the final result beyond doubt on 84 minutes when he outpaced the Ottery defence and side-footed home to notch his second goal.

Beer Albion Reserves maintained their unbeaten start with a 3-1 win at home to Chagford in Division 2. The Fishermen were missing several regular squad members but were able to call on a number of the older brigade to help out.

Beer led 1-0 at the break through a lucky own goal and, after a good spell of pressure in the second half, goals from Jacob Clode and man-of-the-match Tom Perry took the score to 3-0.

Chagford reduced the arrears with an unstoppable 25 yard free kick and made a spirited attempt to get something out of the game but the Fishermen’s defence, well marshalled by Andrew Foster and Jack Harwood, held firm.

Next Saturday, Beer are at home at the earlier kick off time of 1:30pm at the Furzebrake (Supporters to take note please). The visitors are Exeter University 2nd’s and the match sponsor is Alyson Arbourne.

In Division 2, Beer 2nds travel away to Dunkeswell Rovers.