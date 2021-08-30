News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Beer Albion off the mark in Premier Division

Logo Icon

Richard Honnor

Published: 12:18 PM August 30, 2021   
Beer Albion away at Otterton. Ref mhsp 35 19TI 9193. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion away at Otterton. Ref mhsp 35 19TI 9193. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

After the disappointing defeat at Kentisbeare, Beer Albion opened their account with an impressive 3-1 victory at Axminster 2nds in this Joma Devon and Exeter Premier Division derby last Wednesday, writes Richard Honnor.  
It was a sparkling performance from the Fishermen under the Axminster lights and, but for the woodwork and some spurned chances, the margin of victory could easily have been doubled. 
After a nervy start, Beer took a 10th minute lead when Giles Basson turned the Tigers’ defence and hit an unstoppable 20-yarder into the top left corner. Minutes later, the Fishermen were 2-0 up, when right-wing back Jack Prior popped up in the penalty area to place home a left-footer from 12 yards.  
Axminster got a foothold in the match when Beer conceded an unnecessary penalty on 23 minutes. The spot-kick was slotted home to make the score 2-1 at half-time. 
After the break, Beer dominated proceedings across the park and they increased their lead when Basson outpaced the home defence and rounded the Axminster ‘keeper to tap home his second goal.  
Although they competed really hard, the Tigers were always troubled by the pace of the Fishermen’s front players, particularly man-of-the-match Basson and Tony Pinder, but this was a fine performance from the entire Beer team. 
Despite being depleted by player unavailability and calls on the 1st X1, Beer Albion 2nds started their Joma Devon and Exeter Division 2 campaign with a creditable 4-4 draw away at Winkleigh on Saturday, write Richard Honnor and Jamie Bond. 
It was a thrilling see-saw contest. Winkleigh were 1-0 ahead after 20 mins and they added a second goal just after half time. But the Fishermen, playing excellent football, rowed back to take a 4-2 lead with goals from Josh Lund (55 mins), man-of-the-match Thomas Perry (58), Reece Hales (65) and Jack Harwood (70). 
Disappointingly, Beer were unable to see the game out and conceded two late goals through continuing to push forward, rather than protecting their lead.  
Overall, there were lots of positives to take from their first match, not least of which was the team spirit and effort to come back so strongly from a two-goal deficit. 

Football
East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tour of Britain

Star-studded cycle race could be worth millions to Devon

Ollie Heptinstall

Logo Icon
Jurassic Fibre

New ultrafast fibre broadband roll out gathers pace in Devon 

Tim Dixon

person
Axminster Business Awards have been launched

Have your say on a new planning blueprint for Axminster

Tim Dixon

person
Bohemian Rhapsody

Enjoy big screen tribute to Queen in beautiful open-air environment

Tim Dixon

person