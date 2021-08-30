Beer Albion off the mark in Premier Division

Published: 12:18 PM August 30, 2021

After the disappointing defeat at Kentisbeare, Beer Albion opened their account with an impressive 3-1 victory at Axminster 2nds in this Joma Devon and Exeter Premier Division derby last Wednesday, writes Richard Honnor.

It was a sparkling performance from the Fishermen under the Axminster lights and, but for the woodwork and some spurned chances, the margin of victory could easily have been doubled.

After a nervy start, Beer took a 10th minute lead when Giles Basson turned the Tigers’ defence and hit an unstoppable 20-yarder into the top left corner. Minutes later, the Fishermen were 2-0 up, when right-wing back Jack Prior popped up in the penalty area to place home a left-footer from 12 yards.

Axminster got a foothold in the match when Beer conceded an unnecessary penalty on 23 minutes. The spot-kick was slotted home to make the score 2-1 at half-time.

After the break, Beer dominated proceedings across the park and they increased their lead when Basson outpaced the home defence and rounded the Axminster ‘keeper to tap home his second goal.

Although they competed really hard, the Tigers were always troubled by the pace of the Fishermen’s front players, particularly man-of-the-match Basson and Tony Pinder, but this was a fine performance from the entire Beer team.

Despite being depleted by player unavailability and calls on the 1st X1, Beer Albion 2nds started their Joma Devon and Exeter Division 2 campaign with a creditable 4-4 draw away at Winkleigh on Saturday, write Richard Honnor and Jamie Bond.

It was a thrilling see-saw contest. Winkleigh were 1-0 ahead after 20 mins and they added a second goal just after half time. But the Fishermen, playing excellent football, rowed back to take a 4-2 lead with goals from Josh Lund (55 mins), man-of-the-match Thomas Perry (58), Reece Hales (65) and Jack Harwood (70).

Disappointingly, Beer were unable to see the game out and conceded two late goals through continuing to push forward, rather than protecting their lead.

Overall, there were lots of positives to take from their first match, not least of which was the team spirit and effort to come back so strongly from a two-goal deficit.