Beer Albion open with narrow defeat

Published: 5:57 AM August 24, 2021

After showing great promise in pre-season fixtures, Beer Albion made a disappointing start to the 21/22 campaign, going down 1-0 at Kentisbeare write Mark Rooke and Richard Honnor.

Despite having five of the 1st X1 unavailable, the Fishermen still had a squad more than capable of winning this game. Kentisbeare’s narrow pitch was not particularly suited to Beer’s expansive style of play and the long grass was not conducive to accurate short passing.

Nonetheless, the Fishermen’s inability to master the conditions was disappointing and to their credit Kentisbeare adapted better, created more chances and fully deserved the win.

Beer started sloppily with passes being under-hit and players from both teams finding it difficult to keep a foothold on the long wet grass.

The Fishermen were struggling to string together any meaningful moves through the middle of the park or down the flanks and soon resorted to the long ball. But this strategy failed because the passes were over-hit or directed straight at Kentisbeare’s excellent centre back pairing who mopped up everything with ease.

The home side’s winning margin could have been greater but for three stunning saves by Elliot Driver in the Beer goal. However, Driver could do nothing about the Kentisbeare goal, which came from a corner, striker Connor Pengelly rising unchallenged to head the ball powerfully home.

Beer strove for an equaliser but on the day could not find the quality to unlock Kentisbeare’s solid defence.

Manager Mark Rooke was disappointed with Beer’s performance. “Despite the difficult conditions, we lacked the imagination and variety of passing to break down Kentisbeare,” he said.

“Although we were far from our best, I still felt we had enough to win the game but we just didn’t create any clear chances. We need to play much better next Wednesday evening at Axminster 2nds against what will certainly be a strong Axminster side.”

Next weekend, the Fishermen are at home to Thorverton who started their league campaign with an impressive 5-0 win at Sidmouth 2nd’s. Kick-off at the Furzebrake ground is at 3pm and the match sponsor is Hansfords Funeral Service.

Meanwhile, Beer 2nds travel to Winkleigh for a Division 2 encounter.