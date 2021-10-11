Beer Albion top of two divisions

Published: 6:31 PM October 11, 2021

In front of a crowd of 160, Beer Albion went back top of the Devon and Exeter Premier Division after a spectacular 6-0 win against local rivals Colyton last Saturday writes RIchard Honnor.

The Furzebrake spectators were treated to a goal-fest, all six being scored in the first 45 minutes. With only 2 minutes gone, Beer were in front. Left wing-back George Harwood delivered a dangerous cross, which was headed home by Josh Lund whose run into the box was unchecked by the Colyton defence.

Undeterred by the early setback, Colyton continued to push forward but went 2-0 behind on seven minutes when their defence, pressurised by Giles Basson, failed to clear ‘keeper Elliot Driver’s long clearance. Basson latched on to the loose ball, outpacing the Colyton defence to place the ball into the corner past Sam Riley’s despairing left hand.

In the 11th minute, it was 3-0 when Chris Long ghosting in at the far post powered home an unstoppable header from Basson’s driven-in corner.

Tony Pinder scored his first goal for the club to make the score 4-0. The effervescent Pinder was put through by Basson and he coolly slotted the ball home from 12 yards past the advancing Riley.

Pluckily, Colyton continued to take the game to their opponents and produced a swift passing move resulting in a shot dealt comfortably by Driver. But on 35 minutes they were punished yet again on the counter when sweeper Liam Cox’s pass sent Lund racing down the right wing. Lund delivered the perfect cross for midfielder Brook Wilkins arriving unmarked at the far post to head home for a 5-0 lead.

Beer’s sixth goal, scored on the stroke of half time, came as a result of a defensive mix up. Again Basson was well-placed to steal possession and he linked up with Pinder who took the ball past a defender and then beat keeper Riley to score his 2nd goal. Pinder worked tirelessly for his side throughout and was good value for his two goals.

For the first time in living memory, both Beer sides head their respective Divisions.