Beer Albion top the table with solid win

Published: 9:35 PM September 27, 2021

Beer Albion are the top side in the Premier Division of the Devon and Exeter League after a confident 3-1 win at home to the University of Exeter 2nds.

The students actually started the game as the better side and got their just reward when a superb cross from the left was headed in at the far post.

Gradually, Beer began to settle into their task and the equaliser arrived on the half-hour, when George Harwood played a pass into Tony Pinder, who did very well to control the ball on his chest and, after a push in the back from Uni defender, the referee awarded Beer a penalty. Taylor Rooke stepped up and confidently put the ball away.

As the second half progressed, Albion grew in dominance and finally found another goal on 72 minutes. A free-kick from Giles Basson fizzing through a crowd of players to leave the unsighted Uni ‘keeper with little chance.

A deflected effort from Brooklyn Williams added gloss to the victory and the good news continued for Beer, with goals from Simon Smith and Thomas Perry securing a 2-0 victory for the reserves at Dunkeswell.

Millwey Rise were another local side enjoying a positive weekend of football, as a depleted side that included three young debutants, Ben Webb, Joe Osborne and Owen Enticott, battled to an entertaining 3-2 win at Pinhoe.

Rise' dominated the first quarter but much against the run of play Pinhoe took the lead after 16 minutes. This lead was quickly eroded when Joe Osborne fed Ben Webb for his first goal quickly followed by Webb's second, when his fierce strike found the back of the Pinhoe net.

. Nathan Womersley rounded off a mesmerising run with a strike that gave the 'Pins' keeper no chance and Millwey went into the break leading 3-1.

The second half started with a jolt for 'Rise' when within two minutes of the re-start, and the defence asleep, Pinhoe scored. This brought them to their senses and 'Rise' again began to dominate the mid-field. The opportunities mounted up as Millwey continually pressed the home side's defence but even a penalty failed to improve the score line which finished 3-2 in Millwey's favour.