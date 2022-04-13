News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Beer beaten after battling display at league leaders

Logo Icon

Richard Honnor

Published: 12:00 AM April 13, 2022
Beer Albion dressing room

Beer Albion dressing room - Credit: Beer Albion

After recently knocking Lapford out of the Devon Premier Cup, Beer Albion were defeated 4-1 by the Devon and Exeter Premier League leaders. 

Beer made a bright start to the game and took the lead when Giles Basson’s deep driven corner was headed back across goal by Alex Paget and Charlie Ledger volleyed home. 

After a number of close calls, Lapford’s equaliser came on 37 minutes. Beer ‘keeper Elliot Driver came to collect a long ball but, under pressure, he was unable to gather cleanly. Lapford were presented with an open goal and took full advantage. 

Basson very nearly restored the Beer lead on the stroke of half time and they were dealt a hammer blow on 66 minutes, conceding a penalty when Taylor Rooke brought down Tucker. The midfielder despatched the spot-kick.  

The Fishermen had penalty shouts waved away after Basson went to ground and Lapford added two late goals to give the scoreline a flattering look.  

Non-League Football
East Devon News

Don't Miss

File picture of a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service fire engine

Fire destroys appliances in Honiton outbuilding

Paul Jones

person
east devon

New development on River Axe to be halted

Joe Ives LDRS

Logo Icon
Andrew Vernon Axminster jailed 2022 DCP

Former police officer jailed after paying teen, 14, to pose naked

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
east devon

Warning for people in East Devon with oil storage tanks

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon