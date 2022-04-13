Beer beaten after battling display at league leaders

After recently knocking Lapford out of the Devon Premier Cup, Beer Albion were defeated 4-1 by the Devon and Exeter Premier League leaders.

Beer made a bright start to the game and took the lead when Giles Basson’s deep driven corner was headed back across goal by Alex Paget and Charlie Ledger volleyed home.

After a number of close calls, Lapford’s equaliser came on 37 minutes. Beer ‘keeper Elliot Driver came to collect a long ball but, under pressure, he was unable to gather cleanly. Lapford were presented with an open goal and took full advantage.

Basson very nearly restored the Beer lead on the stroke of half time and they were dealt a hammer blow on 66 minutes, conceding a penalty when Taylor Rooke brought down Tucker. The midfielder despatched the spot-kick.

The Fishermen had penalty shouts waved away after Basson went to ground and Lapford added two late goals to give the scoreline a flattering look.