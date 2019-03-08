Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Beer Blazers and Jaguars sitting first and second in the Honiton Netball League

PUBLISHED: 14:17 08 July 2019

Beer-based netball team Shooting Starz who play in the Honiton Netball League. Picture STEPH UPSON

Beer-based netball team Shooting Starz who play in the Honiton Netball League. Picture STEPH UPSON

Archant

Two weeks have passed in the HNL and the top 2 teams in the table remain the same, writes Steph Upson.

Honiton Netball League week seven table. Picture ARCHANTHoniton Netball League week seven table. Picture ARCHANT

Beer Blazers remain top after an impressive fifth win, this one a 51-4 success against another Beer-based team in Shooting Starz.

Jaguars are a close second on goal difference as they have also won all five of their matches so far this season.

Their latest success was a 49-43 win in an exciting and close encounter with Signs South West - an excitingly close game which ended 49-43.

Sidmouth Toucans are third and they too have made a perfect start, in their case with four wins from four outings.

Honiton Netball League week seven Player of the Match award winners. Picture ARCHANTHoniton Netball League week seven Player of the Match award winners. Picture ARCHANT

The Toucans' next game is bound to be an interesting and closely matched contest as they will take on Beer Blazers and so, with both teams sporting 100 per cent record something has to give!

The mid-table teams continue to swap positions and things are bound to continue like that in the coming weeks with some teams having a game, or two, in hand.

At the bottom of the table, Shooting Starz have moved from 23rd place to 21st after their first win of the season. It came in week seven when they won a fiercely competitive game against Cranbrook White Arrows. Starz took the lead from the first centre pass and held their advantage through to the final whistle by which time they had chalked up a 23-18 success.

One individual player most worthy of mention of late is Saoirse Malton, who has had a fantastic past fortnight, picking up three Player of the Match (POTM) awards in the three games she has played. She bagged one in week six and two in week seven playing Sidmouth Trident and Cranbrook Black Arrows.

Most Read

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Pub’s pig race goes the whole hog for charity

Lined up at the starting gate for the pig race. Picture: Simon Page

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Many hands make light work as garden centre help scouts move beds

Members of the scout working part with Combe Garden Centre and Combe Estate staff pose with the finished beds. Picture: 1st Sid Vale Scouts

Sale of Flybe to Virgin Atlantic-backed group gets the go-ahead

Flybe

Most Read

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Pub’s pig race goes the whole hog for charity

Lined up at the starting gate for the pig race. Picture: Simon Page

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Many hands make light work as garden centre help scouts move beds

Members of the scout working part with Combe Garden Centre and Combe Estate staff pose with the finished beds. Picture: 1st Sid Vale Scouts

Sale of Flybe to Virgin Atlantic-backed group gets the go-ahead

Flybe

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Beer Blazers and Jaguars sitting first and second in the Honiton Netball League

Beer-based netball team Shooting Starz who play in the Honiton Netball League. Picture STEPH UPSON

Honiton Running Club six tackle the Charmouth Challenge

Honiton Running Club members at the Charmouth Challenge. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Kidd century sets up Whimple win

Ottery Cricket Club v Whimple Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

Many hands make light work as garden centre help scouts move beds

Members of the scout working part with Combe Garden Centre and Combe Estate staff pose with the finished beds. Picture: 1st Sid Vale Scouts

Children’s health, wellbeing and happiness brought to the fore at Axminster school

Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy enjoy the Big Health and Happiness Week programme. Picture: Clare Kew
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists