Advanced search

Beer Blazers edged out by 3Ts in Honiton Netball League meeting

PUBLISHED: 11:28 23 October 2019

Netball and basket 1

Netball and basket 1

Archant

Beer Blazers and 3Ts found themselves in a nerve-wrackingly close game, writes Steph Upson.

Both teams started well with quick movement down the court from both sides and 3Ts edged ahead with one goal, ending the first 12 minutes 7-6. A fantastic battle continued between the teams with the attackers from both teams competing to get the ball to their shooters.

A couple of errors from 3Ts, paired with some deft defending, allowed the Beer-side to net more goals and lead by 15-12. In the third quarter, 3Ts' defensive pressure was a force to be reckoned with and some shots were missed by the Blazers. This permitted 3Ts to catch up and narrow the goal difference, bringing the score before the final quarter to a draw at 24-24.

It was all to play for in the final 12 minutes with both sides wanting to secure three points to assist them to stay near the top of the Division Two table. The last quarter started with trepidation and errors from both sides, but a little more so from the Blazers.

3Ts managed to pull ahead and secure two more goals, giving them the win by the sound of the final whistle. The game ended, 34-32 to 3Ts.

Most Read

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster garden closure defended on health grounds

Axminster's old courthouse garden which is now locked at night and (inset) Cllr Jeremy Walden. Pictures: Chris Carson

Trial hears how driver mowed down Axminster pub customer who spat towards car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton Beehive saga: Town council to provide £20,000 to help centre’s ‘short-term’ future

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Arc counselling service needs help to stay afloat

Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, receiving a cheque from the Tuckers Arms Raft Club at Dalwood – one of many groups which helped save the counselling service. Picture: Catherine Seward.

Most Read

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster garden closure defended on health grounds

Axminster's old courthouse garden which is now locked at night and (inset) Cllr Jeremy Walden. Pictures: Chris Carson

Trial hears how driver mowed down Axminster pub customer who spat towards car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton Beehive saga: Town council to provide £20,000 to help centre’s ‘short-term’ future

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Arc counselling service needs help to stay afloat

Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, receiving a cheque from the Tuckers Arms Raft Club at Dalwood – one of many groups which helped save the counselling service. Picture: Catherine Seward.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

AVR members led home by Matt Clist at the Exmooor Stagger meeting

Exmoor Stagger runners. Picture: AVR

Beer Blazers edged out by 3Ts in Honiton Netball League meeting

Netball and basket 1

Honiton Karate Club seeking to attend international championships

Say Yes to Life Karate Club (SYTL) members thank Wales & West Utilities for the donation. Picture: Wales & West Utilities Press Office

Honiton Running Club tackle 16 miles and 3,600 feet of assent

The Stagger and Stumble HRC runners. Picture: Honiton Running Club

Dibling delights with hat-trick as Millwey Rise prove too much for Sidmouth Town

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists