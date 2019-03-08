Beer Blazers mount stunning comeback to stay top of the Honiton Netball League



More bad weather meant havoc was played with another set of Honiton Summer Netball League matches, writes Steph Upson.

No outdoor games were possible on matchday three and so the only action was the indoor variety with two games being held at the LED facility in Colyton.

The first match saw Cranbrook Arrows, who had won both their first two games, taking on a Jaguars side that had won one and lost one in the opening weeks. A close first quarter was 'nip and tuck' from first whistle to last and the period ended with the score 7-all.

In the second quarter, Black Arrows showed they had found their bearings with some disciplined defending and accurate shooting from Bobbi Richards saw them end the second quarter with a 13-8 lead.

Jaguars used their 'power play' in the third quarter (this becomes a session when all goals count double for the team that uses a power play) and the third quarter ended with Jaguars leading 24-19 with many of their goals scored by goal attack Evie Dewhurst. That ,left all to play for in the final quarter in which Black Arrows called in their 'power play'. However, Jaguars, thanks to a combination of solid defending and clinical shooting, stayed in front and closed the game out to the tune of a 31-27 success.

The second match of the night was between Beer Blazers and Blackdown. With both teams sporting identical played two and won two records, a close contest was anticipated. It proved to be just that as the first quarter saw both teams transition well from defence to attack where the respective goal attacks, Gemma Langham of Blazers and Laura Wells of Blackdown, excelled.

In the second quarter, Blazers gave away some turnovers which Blackdown took full advantage of, especially Nikki Perry at goal defence and half-time arrived with Blackdown leading by four goals.

Both teams chose the third quarter as their power play round and the game continued to be intense, but it followed much of the same pattern of play as the previous quarter - both teams continued to show off fine defensive displays and accurate shooting.

However, Blackdown's defenders managed to intercept more balls, allowing them more opportunities to shoot at goal and maintain the four goal lead.

In the final quarter Blackdown began to lose their composure and Blazers took advantage coming back from a four goal deficit in the closing stages to secure a single goal success!